PREP SOCCER: Eastside drops season opener

On a windy and cold Friday night at Homer Sharp Stadium on Jan. 28, the visiting Mountain View Lady Bears (1-1-0) used a strong second half to top the Eastside Lady Eagles (0-1-0) 2-0.

The match was truly a tale of two halves with Eastside looking the better team in the first half and Mountain View winning the second half.

Senior Katie Oakley started in goal for Eastside and made four, first half saves while the crossbar saved another. Senior defender Jordyn Jones made a great defensive play to save another goal. In the meantime, the Lady Eagles forced the Lady Bears keeper to make seven saves in the first stanza. Lauren Davis used her speed to create the two best chances of the evening for Eastside.

Everything seemed to change in the second half.

Mountain View's Eva Lea Hoffman sent a shot in from the deep right that was almost blocked by Eastside's Mallory Shurtz. However, the shot ended up bouncing off of Lady Eagle Mia Mostek and shot just inside the near post out of the reach of Eastside goalkeeper Shelby Bolson. The goal put Mountain View up 1-0 less than a minute into the second half.

The Lady Bears continued to pelt Eastside goal with shots. Bolson made four saves in just over five minutes before Hoffman shot again from the deep right. This time her shot sailed up and over the goal mouth till it careened off the inside of the far post and in, pushing the Mountain View lead to 2-0 with 24:16 left to play.

Head coach Joel Singleton commended his team’s effort afterward.

"I thought we played well tonight despite the final score,” Singleton said. “I thought we possessed and defended about as well as we could in the first half. We just ran out of gas in the second half. We have been a fairly experienced and consistent squad, in regard to personnel, the last couple of seasons and this year is a mix of experience and new (players). But I am loving the work ethic and attitudes of the girls."

The Eastside Eagles (0-1-0) lost the nightcap 5-1 to Mountain View (2-0-0). Wayne Warren netted Eastside's only goal of the night in the first half.

Both Eastside teams will look to rebound next Friday, Feb. 4 at Union Grove. The Lady Eagles kickoff at 5:30 p.m. with the Eagles match to follow at 7:30 p.m.



