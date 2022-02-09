PREP SOCCER: Eagles cruise past Lions

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Lady Eagles made it two wins in a row on Tuesday night with a 12-2 victory over the visiting Luella Lady Lions Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Luella came out and took a 1-0 lead early in the action.

After that, the Lady Eagles found their stride scoring four straight goals in response.

Senior Katie Oakley knotted the match at 1-1 off an assist from Mia Mostek with 34:08 on the clock. Just over a minute later, junior Lauren Davis made it 2-1. 25 seconds later, Oakley scored off an assist from freshman Joanna Funes putting Eastside up 3-1. Soon after Funes assisted Davis on another goal to push the score to 4-1 with 29:59 left in the first half.

Luella attempted to fight back, but Eastside goalkeeper Shelby Bolson made several saves to keep Eastside’s lead intact.

More scoring ensued for Eastside, too, to help with the win.

Sophomore Sophia Leal found the back of the net with 24:09 left in the half to make it 5-1. Funes scored off an assist from Leal to push the score to 6-1 halfway through the first half. Senior Bailey Love put a long free kick off the Luella keeper's hands and into the Lady Lions net pushing Eastside's lead to 7-1 with 13:46 before halftime. Oakley recorded her hat trick when she scored off a Funes throw-in to stretch the Lady Eagles lead to 8-1 with 8:13 left on the game clock.

Luella’s second score of the night came with only 38 seconds left in the first half to make it 8-2 at intermission.

Coming out of the break, Eastside proceeded to net three goals in just over two minutes.

Oakley scored with 32:24 left to play off an assist from Leal to make it 9-2. Davis secured her hat trick when she stole the ball from a Lady Lion and scored on a long shot to push the lead to 10-2 with 32:11 left to play. Oakley recorded her fifth goal of the night off an assist from Abigail Morgan to make it 11-2 with 30:09 on the game clock.

Davis scored her fourth goal of the match off a long-through ball from Mallory Shurtz to end the game by mercy rule at 12-2 with 22:24 left on the game clock. Eight different Lady Eagles had a goal or an assist in the victory.

Head coach Joel Singleton expressed the pride he had in his players after the game.

“We wanted to attack and pressure Luella from the start,” Singleton told his team in the postgame huddle. "We gave up a goal in the first minute, which wasn't the way anyone would like to start, but we came right back and scored three goals very quickly. I thought our forwards put pressure on them all game long."

It was another offensive firework show in the boys game, too.

An 8-0 victory for Eastside secured its first win of the young 2022 season.

Rodney Williams scored four goals in the first half alone with the fifth goal recorded with 36 minutes left in the game. Patrick Kelly scored off a corner kick from Hunter Kersh with 27 minutes left to make it 6-0. Wayne Warren made it 7-0 halfway through the second half and Ethan Manley scored the eighth and final goal of the night.

The Lady Eagles (2-1-0) and Eagles (1-2-0) next host powerhouse Whitewater, currently No. 1 in AAAAA on the boys side, Friday, Feb. 11, at Homer Sharp Stadium.

(Cale Coggins contributed to this report)



