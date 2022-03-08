PREP RECRUITING: Amos signs with VMI

COVINGTON, Ga. — James Amos seemed to have a huge smile glued to his face as he celebrated his commitment and signing to the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) football program on March 3.

After Amos put pen to paper, he could hardly describe what the moment meant to him knowing his next step was solidified.

“It feels good,” Amos said. “Ever since I was a little kid, this was a dream to go DI and play football. [Signing with VMI] puts me on the right track to going to the NFL.”

VMI sits 470 miles away from Covington in Lexington, Virginia.

When asked what made his decision the right one for him, Amos highlighted how the people at VMI made him feel right at home.

“I just love the people,” Amos said. “The campus is nice and I just felt at home when I visited. I felt like it was a good move for me.”

Last fall, Amos concluded his Eastside football career finishing with 49 career starts as an offensive lineman for the Eagles.

During his senior year, Amos recorded 40 pancake blocks.

After the season concluded, Amos was voted onto Region 8-AAAAA’s First Team All-Region while also earning a spot on the Covington News’ All-Offensive team.

But Amos admitted that signing his scholarship would not have been possible without the people in his corner.

“I have a lot of supporters,” Amos said. “A lot of people care for me and want me to do great things in life. Without so many people’s support, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Now, after his graduation from Eastside in May, Amos will be off to join the VMI football team beginning in the fall.

Upon reflection of his four years as an Eagle, Amos remained appreciative of how important Eastside has been to him on and off the field.

“I’m going to miss high school football,” Amos said. “I miss all the fun we had in practice and all. I’m going to miss the brotherhood, too.”