PREP HOOPS: Eagles advance to Region 8-AAAAA championship

What a week it's been for the Eastside boys' basketball team.

Fresh off clinching their first postseason appearance since 2017 with Monday night's win against Jackson County, the Eagles carried that momentum into Thursday night's Region 8-AAAAA semifinal game against Greenbrier at Walnut Grove High School.

After a back-and-forth affair through the majority of four quarters, senior Jayce Douglas drained a go-ahead jumper from the right side of the court with 2.5 seconds to go, lifting Eastside to a 48-46 victory. The win clinched the second-seeded Eagles' spot in the region title game against top-seeded Clarke Central on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Eastside (13-8, 11-5) and Clarke Central (17-6, 15-1) met on Friday, Jan. 8, resulting in a 64-46 victory for the Gladiators. Since that night, the Eagles have won nine of their last 10 games, including eight in a row. The Gladiators, meanwhile, find themselves in the midst of a 14-game winning streak. They advanced to the title game by boat-racing Johnson, 80-35, before squeaking past Walnut Grove, 54-50, in overtime Thursday.

Eastside last played for a region title in 2013 and settled for a runner-up finish. They'll be looking to capture their first championship in program history.

Saturday night's game will be held at Walnut Grove High School.