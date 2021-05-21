PREP BASEBALL: Crumbley steps down at Eastside

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Details will continue to be added as they are provided.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside head baseball coach Brandon Crumbley has stepped down after three seasons at the helm, the school announced Friday.

According to Eastside Athletic Director Phil Davidson, Crumbley plans to accept a position to coach at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville. As of Friday, his hiring at Whitewater was still dependent upon board approval in Fayette County and had not yet been announced. The Newton County School System posted an opening for a head baseball coach at Eastside on Friday morning.

“He’s done a great job here,” Davidson said of Crumbley. “Unfortunately, when you’ve got great coaches, they move on eventually. He’ll do well there.”

Head Coach Opportunity



Eastside High School in Covington, Ga is looking for their next head baseball coach for the 2021-2022 season.



- Openings: Math & SPED



💻Apply Here: https://t.co/R9Y6kITwfx

📬Resumes: AD, Dr. Phil Davidson - davidson.philip@newton.k12.ga.us pic.twitter.com/YGweqejhmp — Coaches Box Georgia (@TheCoachesBoxGA) May 21, 2021

Crumbley spent the 2018 season in an interim role for the Eagles following the departure of former coach Bruce Evans. He led the the club to a Region 4-AAAA runner-up finish and a Sweet 16 appearance, ultimately earning a promotion to full-time head coach.

He compiled a 50-22 record of the past three seasons. Eastside posted a 22-5 mark in 2019 and made a berth in the Class AAAA state playoffs. Following a shortened 2020 campaign due to the pandemic, Crumbley guided the Eagles back to the postseason as members of Class AAAAA this spring.

Whitewater resides in Region 2-AAAAA alongside the likes of Starr's Mill, which will be playing for the Class AAAAA state title next week, Harris County, Northside and McIntosh. The Wildcats missed out on the playoffs this spring after placing fifth in the region with a 12-14 overall record and 8-10 mark against league opponents.