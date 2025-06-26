Offseason Player Spotlight: Avery Jewell

As one of the team’s mainstays, upcoming senior Avery Jewell has her eyes set on reaching the state title once again with the Eastside Lady Eagles.

Jewell is the primary first baseman for head coach Heather Wood. Even though she is the teams tallest, first base was not the initial position for the upcoming senior.

“I didn't start playing first base until they put me out there,” Jewell said. “I usually would play the corners, and the coach would just stick us over there. After our senior Emma Hopper left,it just kind of stuck.”

Jewell ended her junior season with All-Region Honorable Mention honors for Region 8-AAAA. As she turned the page to this next season, Jewell wanted to make an intentional effort to sharpen her defensive skills at first.

“Definitely scoping the ball over at first, getting low because I have a habit of standing up super tall,” Jewell said. “Getting low and being able to get picks if not everyone can make a great throw.”

For Jewell, last year’s result has been nothing but fuel for her and the rest of the Lady Eagles returning core as they all have one goal in mind.

“Winning state because we got runner-up last year and I know that this year we can win if we try really hard,” Jewell said. “I just know we made it that far last year and we are still here this year. I know we had a couple of big losses like Anslee Saunchegraw and she played a big role, but I think we are willing to step into her role as a leader and come together as a team again and win state and get the ring.”

Although the team is somewhat scattered do to travel ball and the many other activities during the summer, Jewell does not expect it to affect the reigning Class AAAA runner-up.

“I feel like we are doing our own thing with travel ball and all, but we have known each other for so long. It has been four, for some of us five years, so we know how each other play,” Jewell said. “I think as soon as we all get on the field together after travel ball is over with, we will be able to pick up right where we left off.”

Jewell is a part of a formiddle senior class for the Lady Eagles that consist of players such as Donee Morian, Allie Vaughn and Eva Davis. Through the class’ first three seasons, they have had their fair share of success.

In each season Jewell has played for Eastside, the team increased its win total from the previous year. With the intention of doing the same in her final year, Jewell shared how the team dodges complacency.

“I think we have some leaders on the team that make sure everyone stays humble,” Jewell said. “We dont push each other, it's almost like we are competing with each other on the field because everyone has talent and you are really fighting for your spot. You almost have to work against each other to get playing time on the field. That's what keeps everyone humble, you always have to work for your spot.”

As she prepares to wrap up her Eastside career, Jewell noted what she has enjoyed the most during her time with the Lady Eagles’ program.

“Just the people, the coaches,” Jewell said. “I love coming to practice to see the coaches and my friends. We all have fun, play music and joke around. We get serious when we need to, but we joke around and have fun. It’s miserable and hot out here but I love coming out here and seeing coach Wood, Griffin and Thomas everyday.”