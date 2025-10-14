Lady Eagles take care of business in the first round, sweep Warner Robins

COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a strong start to the 2025 postseason for the Lady Eagles as Warner Robins proved to be no match for the hosting Eastside.

Eastside swept the best of three with a pair of shutout wins on Monday that saw neither game go past the fifth inning.

Game one’s 9-0 win was more of a slow burner as the Lady Eagles increased their lead over time while the second game was a 18-0 blowout from the very beginning.

Even with a pair of strong wins to begin the playoffs, head coach Heather Wood wants to see more of what she saw in game two going forward.

“I thought we came out a little slow, I think we came out much better in the second game,” Wood said. “I am proud of them for how well we played, but we could have done a little better early on to take advantage of moments early in the game in the first game.”

Morain sets the tone in game one as Davis pitches shutout

Senior Eva Davis took the circle in game one and did her job as she pitched five scoreless frames of one-hit ball.

It was a one-two-three inning to open it up for Davis, and it allowed fellow senior Donee Morain to start the bottom half with a bang.

Morain took the first three pitches of the at-bat before she sent the fourth deep over the center fielder’s head to the wall.

When the ball sailed over the Warner Robins center fielder, Morain turned on the jets and raced all the way around for a leadoff inside the park home run.

Morain’s homer began a stretch of scoring that lasted all the way to the team’s final at-bat in the bottom of the fourth.

Davis helped herself later in the inning with a RBI double, and RBI knocks from Kylee Lawrence and Savanna Griffin made it a 4-0 lead after one.

Eastside went scoreless in the second inning and seemed to be on its way to another scoreless frame in the third, but a two-out rally ensued.

After Avery Jewell was hit by the pitch to put a second runner on base, a single from Kamryn Davis and a double from Morain stretched the lead to 7-0.

A Warner Robins error and a sacrifice fly from Griffin tacked on two more runs for Eastside in the fourth to bring the score to its eventual final at 9-0.

Davis struck out a pair of batters in the final inning that brought her total to eight strikeouts in game one.

Morain led the team with two hits and three RBIs in game one from the leadoff spot.

First inning assault paves way for first round sweep

When game two began and Eastside stepped into the batters box, the bats picked up right where they left off.

By the end of the opening inning, pitcher Lauren Brown stepped into the circle with a 12-0 lead before she threw her first pitch.

Singles from Morain and Ansley Hartman led it off, but an RBI knock from Allie Vaughn scored both runners to open the scoring at 2-0.

After a sacrifice fly from Davis, two more RBI hits from Griffin and Lauren Brown made it a 5-0 advantage.

Alyssa Hartman hit a fly ball to right field that allowed her to score on an error to close out the lineup.

With the lineup flipped, Morain proceeded to do even more damage from the leadoff spot as the Georgia Tech-commit reached on a triple down the third base line.

Ansley scored Morain right after on an RBI single, and three consecutive RBI knocks followed courtesy of Vaughn, Davis and freshman Jayah Johnson.

The single from Johnson made it a 12-0 lead to close out the frame, but the Lady Eagles were not done at all.

Brown took the mound after a long wait and showed zero signs of rust as she struck out the side.

While Davis and Lawrence headline an experienced pitching staff for Eastside, the addition of both Brown and Johnson into the mix makes the team even stronger according to Wood.

“That is what we are very fortunate with this year, we do have pitching depth so Lauren Brown as well as Jayah Johnson — they will be the ones that can save our two starters with innings and that will give us an advantage as we get deeper into the playoffs,” Wood said.

Eastside recorded back-to-back outs to open the second, but another two-out rally was on the way for the Lady Eagles.

After Alyssa was hit by the pitch, Jewell scored both her and herself on a RBI double into center field that was misplayed.

Now at 14-0, a pair of hits from Ella Hall and Allison Brooks made it a 17-point lead.

Julia Bratton put the final run on the board for the Lady Eagles when she scored Brooks on a single into left field.

Brown closed the door on the Lady Demons as she ended her day with three no-hit innings and four strikeouts.

Eastside tallied 18 runs on 18 hits in game two as Morain, Ansley, Lily Stowe and Vaughn came away with multi-hit games.

After a crushing defeat to Buford in the regular season finale last Thursday, Wood spoke about the team’s mindset at the beginning of the postseason.

“We are on fall break so we are relaxed and we had a busy and important week last week,” Wood said. “I think they played a lot more free and relaxed today. But, the next round is going to be a bit more intense and we definitely have to jump ahead and be ready for the first pitch.”

The Lady Eagles are now onto the Sweet 16 where they will take on Cedartown Lady Bulldogs(19-10) on Monday, Oct. 20.