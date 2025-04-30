Lady Eagles' strong season ends with Sweet 16 loss to Marist

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Lady Eagles concluded their 10-win season on Tuesday in a loss to the defending champion Marist Lady War Eagles on the road.



Marist defeated Eastside 0-10 on Tuesday, putting an end to a four-game win streak from the Lady Eagles that saw the team outscore its opponents 25-1.

Up against a 15-3 Lady War Eagles squad, Eastside fell behind in the early minutes despite a promising start.

Rogers and Mullally mount early attacks for Marist

After the first whistle of the match blew, the Lady Eagles found themselves on the attack early on.

Joanna Funes and Katheryn Wilber helped Eastside maintain possession both inside and around the box. However, the Marist back-line thwarted any attacks that the Lady Eagles had.

Seven minutes into the match, Marist’s Grayson Rogers ended the scoreless drought.

Following a Lady War Eagles corner kick, Rogers grabbed possession from inside the box and placed the ball in the back of the net from close range.

The opening 10 minutes saw Marist not shy away from taking on shots on goal when the opportunities presented themselves — a trend that continued throughout the contest.

Four minutes after Rogers’ goal, Ella Mullally made it a 2-0 lead after completing a volley to herself and scoring from close range.

Rogers and Mullally stayed on the attack as the two combined for three more goals in the first half.

With 11 minutes left in the first half, Rogers scored on a 1-on-1 with the keeper to complete her hat trick.

Before the half could come to a close, Charlotte Fedewa scored to give Marist a 6-0 advantage at intermission.

In the early minutes of the second half, the Eagles defense made multiple key stops. However, Marist broke through again three minutes in.

After the Lady Eagles’ keeper made the quick save, Marist’s Charlotte Zalenski gathered the ball back and scored off the deflection.

Mary Margaret Fligg and Fedewa netted two more goals in a span of one minute before Marist scored the goal No. 10 to end the game with 26 minutes left on the clock.

Success in Vega’s first season

With multiple senior departures over the offseason and the addition of first-year head coach Yulisa Vega, the Lady Eagles found a way to take a step up with a lot of 'new' surrounding the program.

Eastside increased its win total from seven to 10 games and placed a spot higher in the region standings, too.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Lady Eagles defeated Ola 7-1 on the road.