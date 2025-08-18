Lady Eagles no-hit Lady Jaguars in 15-0 rout at home

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Lady Eagles opened region play in dominating fashion last Thursday with a 15-0 win over the Cedar Shoals Lady Jaguars.

Along with a scoring barrage at the plate, Eastside’s Lauren Brown pitched a no-hitter in the three-inning contest.

Brown went the entire three innings and eight of her nine outs by way of strikeout on just 40 pitches.

With seniors Eva Davis and Kylee Lawrence headline the team’s rotation, Brown pitched her way into the conversation in her first outing of the year.

Eastside only stepped into the box for two innings on Thursday, but that proved to be more than enough.

After a scoreless frame from Brown to open things up, Eastside put up a four-spot in the bottom-half.

With singles from Donee Morain and Allie Vaughn, Davis scored both on a two-run single into left field. Davis then found her way to third base on a passed ball.

In the next at-bat, Savanna Griffin scored her on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Lawrence was hit by the pitch in the next at-bat to put her on first. After she stole second base, Lawrence found her way to home plate on an error from the Cedar Shoals infield for the final run of the frame to make it a 4-0 Eastside lead.

After Brown struck out the side in the second, an 11-run inning followed from the Lady Eagles to put the game out of reach early.

Following a leadoff single from Avery Jewell, Brown stepped up to the plate and helped herself with a four-bagger.

Brown laced a line drive into left field that got past the outfielder and allowed her to travel all the way around for an inside the park home run.

But that was not the only one of the inning.

After Alyssa Hartman was hit by the pitch, Lily Stowe stepped into the box and sent another line drive into left field.

Just like Brown, the ball got through and Stowe showed off her wheels as she went all the way around for Eastside’s second inside the park home run in just three at-bats.

Stowe’s home run put the Eagles ahead 8-0, but they were far from done.

With two runners on, Kameron Davis sent a two-run double into left field before she later scored herself on a wild pitch.

After accepting a walk, Ansley Hartman found her way around the bases before she scored on an infield error.

A second error then allowed Bryleigh Loggins to score to make it a 13-0 lead.

With the bases loaded, Cedar Shoals hit Stowe with the pitch then walked Ella Hall in the next at-bat to make it a 15-0 lead for the Lady Eagles.

Up 15-0 in the top of the third, Brown struck out two of the final three batters to close out the game with an Eastdie win.

In total, the Lady Eagles tallied 15 runs, eight hits and six walks in the game while they struck out zero times.

The Hartman sisters came away with a stolen base apiece in the win as Brown and Stowe both finished with home runs.

The Lady Eagles got back into action Tuesday when they took on Morgan County at home. After that, Eastside will go on the road for another region contest with Flowery Branch on Thursday, Aug. 21.