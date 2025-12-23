Kylee Lawrence officially signs to the University of Memphis

Longtime Eastside Lady Eagle and state champion Kylee Lawrence is officially a Memphis Tiger.

Lawrence put pen to paper inside the Eastside auditorium alongside four teammates who did the same, and the moment was unreal according to the senior.

“It was an incredible feeling. All the hard work, early mornings, long practices, and sacrifices really felt worth it at that moment,” Lawrence said. “Signing made everything feel real, and it was a proud moment not just for me, but for my family, coaches, and everyone who supported me along the way.”

Lawrence committed to Memphis on New Year’s Day in 2025, and her signing earlier this month came weeks after she won the Class AAAA Softball Championship with the Lady Eagles.

As a junior, Lawrence was named as the All-Cov News Pitcher of the Year along with a spot on the All-Region First Team. That season, Lawrence pitched 88 innings and allowed a 1.59 earned run average with 125 strikeouts.

At the plate as a junior, Lawrence batted a .371 average with 33 hits.

In her final season, Lawrence was named to the All-Cov News First Team and was the Region 8-AAAA Co-Pitcher of the Year with teammate Eva Davis.

Lawrence ended her final season with a 0.538 earned run average across 101 innings with 161 strikeouts.

As a senior, Lawrence was named as the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s(GACA) Class AAAA Pitcher of the Year as well as the Georgia Dugout Club’(GADC)s Player of the Year for Class AAAA.

Through the statistics and all the accomplishments, Lawrence’s favorite part about being a Lady Eagle came in the relationships she built.

“I’ll remember the relationships the most — my teammates, coaches, and the memories we created together,” Lawrence said. “Eastside helped shape me into the player and person I am today. The lessons, the wins, the challenges, and the support I received will always be something I’m grateful for.”

Lawrence noted how the days on the Eastside softball field along with her days in travel ball have more than prepared her for this moment.

“My high school and travel ball experiences have prepared me in so many ways,” Lawrence said. “They taught me discipline, accountability, and how to handle pressure. Competing against strong opponents and being pushed by my coaches helped me develop mentally and physically, and it showed me what it takes to be consistent and compete at a high level.”

Many factors led to Lawrence’s decision, but the feel of the Memphis program and her interactions with the staff are what ultimately led to the singing.

“What stood out to me about Memphis was the culture and the coaching staff,” Lawrence said. “From the beginning, I felt like they truly cared about me both as a player and as a person. My initial impression of the program was that it’s competitive, disciplined, and built on strong relationships. I could see myself growing there on and off the field, which made Memphis feel like the right fit.”

With her high school career officially over with a state championship, the only thing left for Lawrence to do is complete graduation and prepare for a new level of competition.”

“I’m most excited about the competition and the opportunity to keep challenging myself,” Lawrence said. “Playing at the Division I level means facing high-level athletes every day, and I’m excited to learn, improve, and contribute to the team. I’m also looking forward to representing the University of Memphis and being part of something bigger than myself.”