Jordan Do does it all to propel Tigers to big win despite Eastside’s strong run game

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — In the final test before region play, the Eagles had one of their toughest battles of the year in a 44-20 defeat to the Archer Tigers.

The Eagles’ run game had its moments, but it was the play of Archer’s Jordan Do that stole the show on Friday.

The first possession started off slow for the Eagles after a few dropped passes, but a few penalties kept the stick moving.

When the team reached midfield, Myles Mims took off.

The senior halfback bursted through the line and the Tigers were staring at nothing but shoe bottoms as Mims took the ball 46 yards for a score.

Even though the Archer offense saw much success on Friday, Cameron Griffieth stopped the Tigers right in their tracks when he picked off Do on the second drive of the game.

However, that drive proved to be the low point for Archer in the first half as Do showed his resiliency the rest of the way.

After an Eastside punt, Do marched the team right down the field with his legs before he took the ball in on a two-yard touchdown run.

Do’s was the first of four straight possessions that ended in a touchdown.

Not far into the ensuing drive, Mims went off to the races once again.

This time, he was tracked down and stopped on a 64-yard gain.

A few plays later, Josh Barr showed shades of his older brother Jayden when he ran in for a 14-yard score.

Barr’s score was matched on the next possession by Do, who mounted a long string of plays before he scored on another two-yard rush.

Do’s score put the Tigers ahead 14-13, but Barr answered with his second score.

The drive was set up by multiple key passes from Payton Shaw to receivers such as Xavier Joseph and Chase Jordan, but Barr capped it off on a 15-yard touchdown.

Archer was stopped for the first time in the quarter, but the Eagles were unable to capitalize.

Eastside set up a 46-yard field goal, but Jonathan Gomez missed just right on a kick that had the distance.

After the missed field goal, Archer struck.

Do first connected on a deep pass into Eagles’ territory, but it was a 17-yard pass to Cohl Hendon that put the Tigers ahead 21-20 at halftime.

While the run game was having its success, the pass game for the Eagles saw its struggles on Friday.

Eastside went to the air a fair amount, but Archer’s pass rushers got into the backfield just as much as Shaw was brought down for multiple sacks on Friday.

When the second half began, Do kept the momentum going.

Do and Hendon connected once again for a touchdown as the Tigers took a 28-20 lead, but a special teams miscue put the Eagles back by more.

Pushed back near their own goal line, the Eagles’ snap went over the head of the punter and into the end zone, where Archer was there for the tackle for the safety.

Now with a 10-point lead, Do found another receiver for a score.

After he found Tyree Begne for a big gain on third and long, Do connected with Robbie Dunn on an 11-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone.

Do’s third passing touchdown and fifth overall score put Archer ahead 37-20 midway through the third quarter.

The Eagles moved into Archer territory to begin the fourth quarter, but Gomez missed his second field goal of the day as a 34-yarder was just left of the uprights.

Archer turned another missed opportunity for Eastside into a score in the ensuing drive.

Malik Gassant found Begne for a 21-yard touchdown as the senior was wide open a few steps into the end zone.

On the Eagles’ final offensive drive, the pass rush consumed Shaw in fourth and long for a turnover on downs.

That play singled the end of the contest as the Tigers took a knee shortly thereafter to run down the remainder of the clock for the 44-20 win.

Albeit in a loss, Mims had a big day on the ground. The senior back totaled 187 yards and a touchdown.

Barr only rushed a handful of times, but made the most of it with a pair of touchdowns.

The loss is the second of the season for the Eagles as they fall to 2-2.

Eastside will now get a week off before they begin their quest for a Region 8-AAAA title when they take on Flowery Branch on Friday, Sept. 19.