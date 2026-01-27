Jarilix Rivera-Villarini leads Lady Eagles to success

The 2025-26 Eastside Lady Eagles basketball season was expected to be a season of change.

With the departures of longtime head coach Gladys King, as well as top players Jailyn Williams and Morgan Sandema, one could have wondered if the Lady Eagles would take a step back.

But the Lady Eagles remain contenders in region 8-AAAA as the regular season is nearing an end. That success is in large part due to senior guard Jarilix Rivera-Villarini.

Standing at just 5-foot-2, Rivera-Villarini is not your typical guard. But what she lacks in height is made up for on the court.

This season, Rivera-Villarini is averaging 13.5 points per game despite missing some of the early season due to injury. That number has continued to increase throughout the season, with the senior recently nailing down several 20-point performances.

Rivera-Villarini’s main scoring attack comes with her three-point shot, which is something she’s been known for since her early basketball days.

“I’ve just been practicing over time and I’ve built confidence in my shot,” Rivera-Villarini said.

This season, Rivera-Villarini has also worked more on the interior and not just relying on her three-point shot. Her assists and rebounds have also improved this season, which has made her a more all-around threat.

Rivera-Villarini says that this stems from hard work and working with the coaching staff.

“I feel like my confidence has gotten better since last year,” Rivera-Villarini said.

First-year head coach Rod Baker has also seen a jump in Rivera-Villarini’s game over the years. After serving as the assistant coach for several years, Baker stressed the value that Rivera-Villarini brings to the Lady Eagles squad.

“Oh she’s huge,” Baker said. “Coaches ask me about her all the time. She’s a scorer for us and a three-point threat and they look for that. She’s also a big leader on our team.”

There’s still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the Lady Eagles’ postseason chances. While they remain in contention for a postseason bid, nothing is guaranteed.

No matter the outcome, Rivera-Villarini says that being a part of the Lady Eagles team for the past four seasons has been an incredible experience.

“It’s been really fun getting to play games with my teammates,” Rivera-Villarini said.

In fact, when her career at Eastside is done, Rivera-Villarini doesn’t want her legacy to be that of a standout player. Nor does she want it to be someone who has a really good three-point shot.

If it were up to her, Rivera-Villarini has a simple answer about how she wants to be remembered at Eastside.

“A team player."



