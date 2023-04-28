Eastside’s relay teams place high at Region 8-AAAAA meet

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Five of Eastside track and field relay teams advanced to state sectionals after a top four finish at the Region 8-AAAAA meet. The 2023 meet was held from April 25-27 at Loganville High School.

The Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay won the region title with a 3:27.84 finish. Their 4x100-meter relay team finished fourth (42.92) followed by 4x200-meter relay’s third place finish (1:30.95).

Eastside’s girls relay teams wouldn’t be overshadowed, either.

The Lady Eagles placed third (50.11) in the 4x100-meter relay run along with their second place finish (4:11.14) in the 4x400-meter relay.

A few individuals also qualified for state sectionals with their performance last week.

Jayda Duplessis placed fourth in each the 100-meter (12.59) and 200-meter (26.31). Kamarra Trisch recorded 1:01.20 in the 400-meter to finish third.

On the boys side, Jordan Edwards had the best individual finish by placing second (49.14) in the 400-meter dash. Michael Simmons advanced with his fourth place 50.18 final time.

Jonas Davis rounded out the list of Eagles who finished in the top four. He placed third in the 200-meter dash by recording a 22.27 finish.

Eastside will next compete at state sectionals hosted by Jefferson High School on May 6.

