Eastside volleyball looking for ‘competitive fire’

COVINGTON, Ga. — It has been an up-and-down 2022 season for the Eastside Lady Eagles so far. They stand at 11-10 overall and are sixth in the Region 8-AAAAA standings, still winless in region play.

While head coach Maggie Johnston has been pleased with her team’s development, she wants to see more.

“We like to say, ‘Let’s have that competitive fire,’” Johnston said. “Sometimes, if we win by too much, they get bored and complacent and start playing terribly. Sometimes, when we lose, we don’t think we can be competitive when we really could’ve been.”

Lauren Hall, Bailey Franklin and Payton Robinson are a few players mentioned by Johnston who has taken charge in their individual as well as the team’s progress.

Franklin believes her team can improve and be more consistent across all matches.

“We thrive off of our energy,” Franklin said. “If we have good energy, we’re most likely winning that game. And, when we get big plays, it helps us out a lot and gets us pumped up during the match.”

Hall, a floor captain for the Lady Eagles, stressed the importance of having a competitive nature in practice as well as the matches.

“If we really work together toward a goal and be super intentional with everything we do, instead of just being good we’ll be great,” Hall said.

At the beginning of the season, Johnston wanted her team to come together and play as one unit on the court.

According to senior Payton Robinson, that has helped this year’s team immensely.

“We play our best game when we are all cheering and having fun together as a team,” Robinson said.

“The best part of playing volleyball at Eastside for me has been developing the bonds with all the girls who I have the privilege now to call family.”

Eastside resumed its schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Walnut Grove. The Lady Eagles faced Cedar Shoals in the same meet and will host Alcovy Thursday at 7 p.m.