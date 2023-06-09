Eastside softball hosts future stars at annual youth camp

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside’s softball team welcomed around 50-60 kids to the Lady Eagles’ annual softball camp. It was the first camp Eastside has hosted on its newest softball field.

The Lady Eagles have done the camp for the past 10 summers — 2020 notwithstanding.

All of the kids —- from ages 5-12 years old — ran around the softball and baseball fields at Eastside learning the basics of the game. Campers went through a series of infield drills, throwing drills, outfield drills and, at the baseball field, there were two hitting stations and a bunting station.

Participants also enjoyed some competition drills to further enhance the skills they learned from June 5-7.

Varsity softball players helped lead all of the activities as well as all of the coaches. In fact, head coach Heather Wood shared that a good portion of the varsity players are alumni of the softball camp.

All participants and volunteers enjoyed a Kona Ice truck to help celebrate the entire camp.



