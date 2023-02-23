Eastside girls soccer can’t overcome Loganville in region opener

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Lady Eagles kicked off Region 8-AAAAA play Tuesday night at home against Loganville. Eastside came out on the losing end, suffering a 5-0 defeat against the Lady Red Devils.

Loganville’s scoring got started early off a corner kick goal with 36:40 left on the clock. The Lady Eagles’ held tough and didn’t surrender another goal the rest of the half.

Goalkeeper Alexa Corley had six of her 10 total saves in the first half alone. The Lady Eagles could not generate a successful offensive attack, though, to tie things up.

The Lady Red Devils began the second half of the match much like the first. They scored an early goal off a free kick with 38:50 left in the game.

However, Eastside forced the Loganville goalkeeper to make her first true save of the match off a shot from the right side that bounced off her body before she controlled the loose ball to end the threat with 19:23 left in the game.

The Lady Red Devils offensive pressure continued to pay off when they scored two quick goals, the first coming with 16:46 to play and the second with 14:25 left to take a 4-0 lead. Loganville’s fifth goal came with 8:40 remaining in the game to give itself the definitive lead.

Tuesday’s game was the fourth straight game that the Lady Eagles faced an undefeated team. On Feb. 14, they did defeat previously undefeated Walnut Grove and, as a result, Eastside picked up its first win of the season.

Neila Dailey, Abigail Morgan and Sophia Leal each scored a goal while Lauren Davis netted two goals in the win. Corley had a few saves to help preserve the 5-0 victory for the Lady Eagles.

Now, with the Lady Eagles being off until Tuesday, Feb. 28 to face Jackson, they stand at 1-4-2 overall with an 0-1 record in region play.



