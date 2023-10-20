Eastside football remains perfect in Region 8-AAAAA with 14-7 win over Gladiators

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two, fourth quarter interceptions collected by Eastside defenders deep in the red zone sealed the Eagles’ Thursday night victory. Eastside defeated Clarke Central 14-7 at Sharp Stadium, which keeps the Eagles unbeaten in Region 8-AAAAA.

Marion Eubanks had the game-sealing turnover.

With 2:33 left in the contest, Clarke Central’s Chase Berrong attempted a pass toward the end zone. But Eubanks stepped in front of it and intercepted at the three-yard line and returned it 32 yards.

A few minutes prior, Clarke Central posed another scoring threat. This time, Kalen Stapp leaped in front of a Gladiator receiver in the end zone to collect his third pick of his junior season.

Head Coach Jay Cawthon said the grit of the Eagle defense was what helped them hold strong throughout the second half.

“They did the plan to perfection,” Cawthon said. “As you always say, 'Players make plays.' And we have players making plays right now.”

Eastside’s late game defensive effort was similar to its first half showing. The Eagles held Clarke Central scoreless.

Senior defensive lineman Jacorey Jackson wreaked havoc with four sacks on the night along with the secondary’s combined four interceptions.

The Eagles’ defensive play was crucial to the outcome as their offense only scored in the second quarter of Thursday’s game.

Payton Shaw and Jayden Barr got the screen pass game going with two big gains. As a result, the Eagles drove down the field with Barr putting the finishing touches on the drive with a two-yard touchdown rush.

That put Eastside on top 7-0 with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half.

Later in the same quarter, Shaw connected with Eubanks for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a two-touchdown advantage heading into halftime.

After Eastside held them scoreless in the first half, Clarke Central marched down the field on their first drive of the third quarter. A quick touchdown pass to tight end Jamir Hall put the Gladiators on the board 14-7.

But those were the only points Clarke Central could muster on the night.

According to the Georgia Football Historians Association website, this was the first time Eastside has ever downed Clarke Central. Before Thursday, the Eagles were 0-8 against the Gladiators.

Eastside’s win improves its overall record to 6-2 with a 4-0 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. Jefferson is the only other remaining undefeated team in the region.

Next week, the Eagles will hit the road to face the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs (4-3). Then, Eastside will conclude the regular season on Thursday, Nov. 22 when Jefferson comes to Sharp Stadium.

Cawthon shared how his team can build off this win going into next week.

“This is a confident bunch that we have right here,” Cawthon said. “We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing and see where it takes us.”