Eastside football dominates Loganville 56-14 on homecoming

COVINGTON, Ga. — Unlike the past three matchups between Eastside and Loganville, the Eagles made sure the score wasn’t close. They defeated the Red Devils 56-14 on Eastside’s homecoming night at Sharp Stadium.

The last three contests were decided by a combined eight points.

On its first possession of the night, Eastside was forced to punt. Loganville connected for a long pass play, but the Eagles’ defense caused a fumble. Junior safety Kalen Stapp recovered and gave his team the ball back in plus territory.

Sophomore quarterback Payton Shaw connected with wideout Marion Eubanks for a 45-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.

Eastside led 7-0 at the 10:11 mark of the first quarter. Two minutes later, Shaw found junior wide receiver Tyler Hoff for a five-yard score, which doubled the Eagles’ lead.

Jayden Barr, the junior tailback, found the end zone twice in the first quarter, too. He first scored from 29 yards out with 3:25 left. After Eastside recovered a surprise onside kick, Barr took his next score all the way for a 50-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles’ advantage grew 28-0 at the conclusion of the opening quarter.

The Eagles’ defense forced two turnovers in the first half, too, with a potential third turnover. But the Loganville offensive lineman recovered a fumble.

Stapp added an interception to his Friday night performance.

Anquez Cobb and Tyler Solomon each added a score in the second quarter to make Eastside’s advantage 42-0 at the half. As a result, the second half featured a running clock.

The Eagles’ defense put points on the board early in the second half.

After Loganville advanced the ball down to the one-yard line, Barr came up with an interception and returned it 99 yards for a pick-six. Eastside’s lead increased 49-0.

The Eagles’ defense finished the contest with four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The Red Devils didn’t quit as they found the end zone on a seven-yard touchdown completion. And with a little bit over a minute left, the Red Devils offense scored their second touchdown.

But the Eagles’ (4-2, 2-0) lead was well intact to remain unbeaten in Region 8-AAAAA. Eastside will now go on the road to Conyers to face the Heritage Patriots next Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.