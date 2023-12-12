Eastside Eagles sweep Loganville on home court

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles swept the Loganville Red Devils at home Friday night. The Lady Eagles set the stage with their 46-39 win over the Lady Red Devils before the Eagles boys team won 48-46 in the final moments.

Lady Eagles become first team to defeat Loganville in 2023

Aysia Spivey’s 19 points led the Lady Eagles to a 46-39 victory, handing region rival Loganville its first loss on the season.

After a back-and-forth seven minutes, Loganville senior Courtney Stokes hit a game-tying three, and a buzzer beater layup by Giuliana Williams put the Lady Red Devils on top 14-12

Eastside followed up with a strong attack and made key stops to keep Loganville at bay.

Spivey was hot with 14 first half points, and multiple steals from Donee Morain kept the Lady Eagles scoring to end the half with a five-point lead.

Eastside did not look back, maintaining the lead for the remainder of the game, and staving off a comeback to extend the Lady Eagles’ win streak to five games.

“They're a good team, they've always had a good program,” said head coach Gladys King. “It always feels good to beat Loganville. They’re in our region, it’s a region game, so it definitely feels good to get your first region win.”

The Lady Eagles (5-1) will continue region play Tuesday at Heritage High School (2-3). After that, they will host in-county rival Newton on Dec 16.

Eagles come away with win in the final minute

A dominant second quarter was not enough to prevent the Eagles from coming back to defeat Loganville 48-46.

The Red Devils went on a 13-0 run and held Eastside to just four points in the second quarter to end the half up 23-13.

Eastside stormed back to within three thanks to consecutive threes by Marion Eubanks Jr. and Donny Evans, but the Red Devils kept firing back to maintain the lead.

Trebor Edwards hit another three at the buzzer to send it to the fourth with a score of 37-34.

An assist by Edwards to Jason Carter tied the game for the first time since the second quarter, and two Eubanks free throws gave Eastside the lead with 6:30 left in the game.

The teams traded blows throughout the fourth quarter, but the Eagles ultimately came out on top, coming back from being down as many as 13 points.

Head coach Dorrian Randolph said that the team had to fight going into the second half down by double-digits.

“No rah-rah speech at halftime,” said Randolph. “It's just ‘hey guys, we have a goal. We’re trying to get somewhere and this is not good enough, and so we need to give everything you got coming out.”

The Eagles had yet another comeback win Saturday against Luella, coming back from a 22-13 halftime deficit to defeat the Lions 53-35. Eastside (4-2) will travel to Heritage (3-5) for another Region 8-AAAAA clash.