Eastside Eagles rout Bulldoggs 56-3 to remain perfect in region

WINDER, Ga. — A standout second quarter performance by junior Marion Eubanks the Eastside Eagles defeat the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs 56-3 at W.Claire Harris Stadium on Friday night. This is the second time this season where the Eagles scored more than 50 points in a game.

Eubanks became familiar with being in the end zone quite often. His first touchdown came on a 23-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Payton Shaw.

A few moments later, Eubanks continued his scoring habits on defense.

Eubanks stopped a long drive by the Bulldoggs when he intercepted the pass in Winder-Barrow’s red zone and returned it for a score.

A possession later, Eubanks fought a Bulldoggs’ receiver for the ball in the air and eventually ended up scoring with his second pick-six of the game.

The second defensive score placed Eastside ahead 28-0 going into the half.

For the entire first quarter, the Eagles could not find paydirt.

But it only took a few plays in the second quarter to get on the board as Shaw connected with Michael Kenon on a 33-yard touchdown reception as the offense was called for a hold a play before.

The Eagles’ defense did not stop their dominating ways in the second half. They forced a punt on their first possession after the intermission.

On the ensuing punt, Winder-Barrow’s punter fumbled the ball away to Christian Smith to set up Eastside’s offense on the plus-seven.

Jayden Barr extended the Eagles’ advantage when he found the end zone from a yard out just a few plays later.

Winder-Barrow avoided the shutout when it got on the scoreboard late with a 37-yard field goal.

Eastside’s win marks its fifth straight, improving the Eagles’ overall record to 7-2 overall with an unblemished 5-0 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. The Eagles will match up with the Jefferson Dragons on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Sharp Stadium.

Both teams are coming into the contest undefeated in the region at 5-0 respectively. Last year's matchup between the two didn’t go as planned for the Eagles as they were defeated by the Dragons, 35-7.