Eastside Eagles rout Bulldoggs 56-3 to remain perfect in region

WINDER, Ga. — A standout second quarter performance by junior Marion Eubanks the Eastside Eagles defeat the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs 56-3 at W.Claire Harris Stadium on Friday night. This is the second time this season where the Eagles scored more than 50 points in a game.
Eubanks became familiar with being in the end zone quite often. His first touchdown came on a 23-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Payton Shaw.
A few moments later, Eubanks continued his scoring habits on defense.
Eubanks stopped a long drive by the Bulldoggs when he intercepted the pass in Winder-Barrow’s red zone and returned it for a score.
A possession later, Eubanks fought a Bulldoggs’ receiver for the ball in the air and eventually ended up scoring with his second pick-six of the game.
The second defensive score placed Eastside ahead 28-0 going into the half.
For the entire first quarter, the Eagles could not find paydirt.
But it only took a few plays in the second quarter to get on the board as Shaw connected with Michael Kenon on a 33-yard touchdown reception as the offense was called for a hold a play before.
The Eagles’ defense did not stop their dominating ways in the second half. They forced a punt on their first possession after the intermission.
On the ensuing punt, Winder-Barrow’s punter fumbled the ball away to Christian Smith to set up Eastside’s offense on the plus-seven.
Jayden Barr extended the Eagles’ advantage when he found the end zone from a yard out just a few plays later.
Winder-Barrow avoided the shutout when it got on the scoreboard late with a 37-yard field goal.
Eastside’s win marks its fifth straight, improving the Eagles’ overall record to 7-2 overall with an unblemished 5-0 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. The Eagles will match up with the Jefferson Dragons on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Sharp Stadium.
Both teams are coming into the contest undefeated in the region at 5-0 respectively. Last year's matchup between the two didn’t go as planned for the Eagles as they were defeated by the Dragons, 35-7.