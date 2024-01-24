Eastside Eagles compete at the Class AAAAA wrestling duals

JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles competed at the Class AAAAA wrestling duals at Jefferson High School over the weekend.

The Eagles came away with a mix of wins and losses but failed to place at the conclusion of the event.

In the first dual of the day, the Eagles were paired with the Ola Mustangs, who finished the duals in second place.

The Eagles lost the match 55-21, but four Eastside wrestlers came away with individual wins.

Jamorrie Cole (190-pound weight class) won via fall. Micah Mostek (106-pound weight class) won via fall. Grayson Poynter (120-pound weight class) won via a 6-2 decision. Nolan Christian (126-pound weight class) won via fall.

After the loss to the Mustangs, the Eagles were matched with Arabia Mountain.

Against the Rams, the Eagles responded to their previous loss with a 60-22 win.

Cole, Mostek, Jameel McMichael (215-pound weight class), Dylan Baynes (138-pound weight class), Damani Fleming (157-pound weight class) and Grayson Carter (165-pound weight class) earned wins via falls with four other Eagles getting wins on forfeits.

The win over the Rams set the Eagles up in the next round with the Coffee Tojans.

Eastside’s dual with the Trojans was much closer, but the Eagles squeaked out the 39-35 victory.

At the conclusion of the first matches of the dual, Eastside found itself down 27-6 with its only points coming from a Mostek win via fall.

Down by 19 points, Eastside won the dual with a 33-8 run that was capped off by three consecutive wins via fall.

Wins from Hasaan Williams (132-pound weight class) via fall, Baynes via 8-7 decision, Collin Pucko (150-pound weight class) via fall, Carter via fall, Jertavious Allen (175-pound weight class) via fall and Cole via fall sealed the win for the Eagles.

Eastside’s win over Coffee propelled them into a dual with Jones County.

In their final dual of the event, the Eagles fell 54-18 to the Greyhounds.

The individual wins over Jones County came from Mostek in a 5-0 decision, Christian with a 12-7 decision, Pucko via forfeit and Allen via fall.

Mostek and Cole finished with the best individual records of the event with 4-0 and 3-0 finishes, respectively.

The Eagles will be back on the mats next for a Quint-Meet against Oconee County, Clarke Central, Harlem and Johnson at Oconee County High School on Friday, Jan. 26.