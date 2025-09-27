Eastside Eagles claim 30-14 homecoming win over the Madison County Red Raiders

COVINGTON, Ga — Region play continued for the Eastside Eagles on Friday as they hosted the Madison County Red Raiders on their homecoming night. The Eagles (3-3, 1-1) were able to get the victory by the score of 30-14.

Eastside is coming off the hard fought loss against the Flowery Branch Falcons 32-28 last week and two-game losing streak.

The Eagles got on the board first with the help of the Red Raiders, with Madison County bobbling their first punt snap of the game which led to a safety.

The offense, led by senior quarterback Payton Shaw, were able to score through the air on the ensuing possession as Shaw was able to find wide receiver Jace Taylor for a 22-yard touchdown reception.

“Starting off fast was critical for us against this type of team due to them wanting to hold the ball on offense,” head coach Jay Cawthon said. “Giving us the early score allowed us to dictate the game.”

As both teams settled in, the Red Raiders moved the ball against the Eagles defense. But senior linebacker Jameel McMichael picked up a fumble in the Eagles’ territory and returned it for a defensive touchdown.

The Red Raiders didn’t stop fighting as they were able to score before the half to get the lead down heading into intermission.

Starting fast for the Eagles was the glaring factor in the game that continued into the third quarter.

Senior Myles Mims was able to score his first touchdown of the night on the ground. Mims finished the game with two rushing touchdowns as his second score sealed the game from 63 yards out.

The defense was able to get two fumble recoveries which kept the Red Raiders’ offense to drain the clock on key possession. Junior Jaderrick Whitehead secured the Eagles’ second fumble recovery to seal the game.

“I’m really proud of our defensive performance because of the type of offense that Madison County runs,” Cawthon said. “The only thing now we have to do is clean up on the penalties which can hurt us at any given time in the game.”

The Eagles will return to action on the road against the Walnut Grove Warriors next Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Warriors (5-0, 1-0) are coming off of a bye week heading into this matchup.