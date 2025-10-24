Eastside crushes Cedar Shoals 42-14 in regular season finale

COVINGTON, Ga — The Eastside Eagles concluded their regular season on Friday by steamrolling the Cedar Shoals Jaguars 42-14 on senior night.





A relentless pass rush highlighted an exceptional defense effort at Sharp Stadium that paved the way for a big Eagles win.





Last week’s win over East Forsyth featured a strong effort from Payton Shaw and the offense, and unit started strong once again on its first drive.





Eastside opened the game with a long, methodical 10-play drive that went 68 yards before Tyler Solomon cashed in.





Solomon scored on a five-yard rush that looked easy, but Eastside’s defense put on a display that looked even easier.





Xavier Joseph, Jameel McMichael and Decorey Crumbley got up close and personal with Cedar Shoals quarterback Brandin Bryant quite early into the contest.





Unfortunately for Bryant, he went on to see one of those three Eagles often on Friday.





“Our defensive front has been playing well. We thought we could do some things to them up front,” Cawthon said. “I am really proud of the way they played. It set the tone for us.”





Following a third Jaguars punt, Eastside mounted its second touchdown drive of the day.





After runs from Solomon and Myles Mims put the offense in striking distance, Shaw found an open Jace Taylor across the middle for a 14-yard score.





With two offensive touchdowns on the board, the Eastside defense put together its best sequence of the day.





Bryant attempted to scramble to his right and spinned around a defender only to run right into Seymore, who delivered the hit to knock the ball out.





The ball bounced a few times before Solomon picked it up and ran it 20 yards for a scoop ‘n score touchdown.





After the extra point and kickoff, the defense got its hands on the ball again.

Bryant went to the air on the first play of the drive only for his pass to be picked off by a diving Taylor to give the ball right back to the Eastside offense.





Taylor has been accustomed to playing both sides of the ball, and he knew exactly what to do when he saw Bryant look his way.





“When he threw that ball I said, ‘I got to go get it,’” Taylor said. “I got to do what I am known to do.”





A few plays later, Mims cashed in on a short rush to make it a 28-0 lead for Eastside ahead of halftime.





When the second half began, Cedar Shoals decided to roll the dice with an onside kick.





The result — perfect.





Eastside was not ready for it and the Jaguars pounced on an easy recovery as the Cedar Shoals offense was set up with good field position.





However, Eastside’s defense once again found a way to force a turnover.





Bryant dropped back and attempted to make a pass over the middle, but Sincere Jackson stood right up at the line of scrimmage and picked it off.





The interception set up great field position, and the Eagles converted the turnover into points when Mims scored on a four-yard rush that he took on a direct snap.





A 15-yard dot from Shaw to Ashton Hawkins later in the quarter put the final touches on what was another stellar outing from the Eastside offense.





Cedar Shoals added a pair of touchdowns late on a kickoff return from Deston Foote and a long rush from Martez Billups.





As the game got out of hand, Eastside sat Mims and Solomon as Nasir Gilbert handled most of the carries for the remainder of the contest as the senior found success on the ground.





With Eastside’s second team offense on the field, the final seconds ticked off the clock as the Eagles finished the regular season strong with a 28-point win at home.





In the last two years, the Eagles have outscored Cedar Shoals 104-24 in the final week of the regular season.





Mims reaches milestone





During Friday’s game, Mims was recognized for surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for his senior season.





Mims surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in the Eagles’ win over East Forsyth, and the senior brought his touchdown total up to 12 in the game against the Jaguars.





“The kid runs so hard, he is such a team player,” Cawthon said. “He does a lot of things that people don’t see behind the scenes to get his body ready because he takes a beating. I am really proud of him. He would be the first to tell you that he gives all the credit to his offensive line.”





Onto the playoffs…again





Once again, the Eagles are eligible for the playoffs.





The 2025 season marks the 10th straight year in which Eastside has made the postseason.





After an Elite Eight appearance a year ago, the Eagles will once again get two weeks to rest up and prepare as they await to see who they will play.





“We are going to try to get healed and we are going to focus on us because we do not know who the heck we will play,” Cawthon said. “We have an idea of the two teams but we don’t know. We will use the same plan as we used last year for our guys and see how they respond and if we are ready to go.”