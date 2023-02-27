Eastside baseball sweeps Social Circle in non-region double header on Saturday

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles and Social Circle Redskins faced off against each other in a non-region doubleheader on Saturday. When the day was done, the Eagles triumphed over the Redskins in both games 8-2 and 10-4, respectively.

Eastside seemed to dominate most of game one with its ability to consistently score runs.

At the end of the second inning, the Eagles held onto a 3-0 lead. That lead was gradually strengthened with a one-run fourth and two-run fifth and sixth innings.

Social Circle avoided the first game shutout by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

By that point, Eastside’s eight-run advantage was too much for the Redskins to overcome.

William Cutshall drilled a homer in the Eagles’ second at-bat of the matchup to give his team an early 1-0 lead. Cutshall ended the game going 1-for-2 with two RBIs, too.

Isiah Biggers, Colton Fincher and Will Norton recorded an RBI each to help with Eastside’s win.

Leading the charge on the mound was Brady Marbut who recorded five innings, two hits, zero earned runs and five strikeouts. Blake Hughes finished it off with the final two innings and surrendered two earned runs with three strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Redskins’ top batters were Ty Lemaster and Mason Allen who each registered an RBI.

Will Atha pitched 4.2 innings while giving up seven hits, two earned runs and recording two strikeouts. Blaize Pierce went 2.1 innings and allowed five hits, two earned runs and had a strikeout.

Game two was closer early on compared to game one.

Social Circle led 4-2 at the end of three innings, but the Eagles held the Redskins scoreless from then on. In addition, Eastside’s bats scored a run in the fourth, five runs in the sixth and two more runs in the seventh to walk away with the sweep,

Logan Cross went 1-for-4 on the day for Social Circle with two RBIs along with Mitchell McCullough and Luke Smith’s RBIs.

Brayden Mitchell went five innings on the mound allowing only one earned run with five strikeouts. Smith came in for 1.1 innings and surrendered two earned runs followed by Nolan Mitchell’s 0.2 inning where he gave up five earned runs.

Biggers emerged as the top batter for Eastside, however, going 1-for-4 with three RBIs with Cutshall contributing two RBIs as well.

Norton, Dawson Petree and Cooper Coody each had an RBI in the six-run victory.

Brayson Osborn registered four innings on the mound and only allowed one hit. Brandon Ellis’ three innings pitched saw him give up four earned runs on five hits and had a strikeout.

Winning Saturday’s doubleheader makes it five straight games the Eagles have won. Their record is currently 6-3. On the other hand, Social Circle was 4-0 prior to Saturday and, with the back-to-back losses, now stand at 4-2.

Eastside plays Spalding at home on Tuesday and Social Circle travels to Morgan County on Monday.



