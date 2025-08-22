Eagles showcase aerial assault in 41-0 win over Hiram at home

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles and quarterback Payton Shaw took to the air on Thursday as they dominated the Hiram Hornets at home in the form of a 41-0 rout.

From the very beginning of the game, the Eagles were intentional about attacking through the pass game, and it showed with Shaw’s five touchdowns — all of which came in the first half.

The run game fell short of the numbers the Eagles are accustomed to, but head coach Jay Cawthon noted the game plan against the Hornets went through Shaw.

“We thought we could do some things through the air,” Cawthon said. “We didn't run the football as good as we wanted to. We want to get back to that, but the things they were giving us on the outside, we took advantage of that. Payton did a great job and our receiving core did a good job tonight.”

On the receiving end of three of Shaw’s touchdowns was senior Chase Jordan, the veteran of the team’s wideouts.

After years of connecting on the gridiron, Shaw spoke about the connection he has with his top receiver.

“That’s my guy, we have been linking up for years and years and he is a dog,” Shaw said. “Hopefully we can keep linking up. Three touchdowns, we are going for 10. We are trying to have as much as possible this senior year. We are going to keep linking up and making plays.”

Game Action

The Eagles only punted twice on Thursday, and the first came on the game’s opening drive as the Eagles were held to a quick three-and-out.

However, the Eagles defense answered as they forced the turnover on downs when Decorey Crumbley got into the backfield to sack Hiram quarterback Caleb Carmichael on fourth down.

From that play on, Eastside stepped on the gas.

Eastside's Christian Seymore(45) and Sincere Jackson(10) track down Hiram quarterback Caleb Carmichael for a sack in the first quarter. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Shaw wasted no time in the next drive as he connected on a trio of quick passes to move down into Hornets territory before he found Jordan up the middle for a 31-yard touchdown to put Eastside ahead.

On the following drive, Eastside’s defense made another as they forced the game’s first turnover.

Junior Amond Sands, who is used to tracking down balls on the diamond for the Eastside baseball team, tracked down a deep ball from Carmichael for an interception near the goal line.

After the Hornets got the ball right back after they intercepted Shaw’s pass off the hands of Jace Taylor, Sands did it again.

Carmichael tested Sands again on a deep ball, and the junior made him pay.

Sands picked the ball off near the goal line for a second time and raced down the field before he was tracked down around the 50-yard line.

“When they threw it my way the second time, I was like, ‘When I pass midfield and the 50, I am going out of bounds because I’m tired,’” Sands joked. “I just looked up and it was nothing but green around me, I love it here. I wouldn't change it for the world.”

Cawthon noted how Sands is a guy who is expected to play more downs this year compared to last, and it is days like Thursday that give him the confidence to go out and perform.

“I think it’s going to give the kids confidence,” Cawthon said. “He’s[Sands] one of the inexperienced ones that we were talking about back there and the kids need to make plays to say, ‘Hey, I belong out here.’ It’s going to really up his confidence in thinking he can be out here.”

A few plays after the turnover, Shaw connected with senior Myles Mims, who took a pass 46 yards for an Eagles touchdown to make it 14-0.

On the ensuing drive, Carmichael threw his third interception of the game.

A pass was broken up and batted into the air before it landed in the hands of Taylor for Eastside’s third turnover of the first half.

Shaw and Jordan quickly turned that into points when they connected on a five-yard pass to put Eastside ahead 20-0 after a missed extra point.

The next two drives for the Hornets resulted in punts as the Eagles found ways to find the endzone two more times before the end of the half.

The first came on an eight-yard pass from Shaw to Christian Seymore, who was wide open for a touchdown.

Eastside’s final touchdown of the first half saw Jordan make a leaping one-handed grab to put an exclamation point on the Eagles’ scoring barrage.

Chase Jordan makes a one-handed grab for a touchdown to put the Eagles ahead 34-0 before halftime. - photo by Garrett Pitts

After his big day, Shaw did not shy away from Eastside’s game plan going into Thursday.

“We definitely tried to pick on them a little bit,” Shaw said. “We played last year and beat them pretty good so we tried to come out with the same game plan. Our run game is always there, but thankfully we were able to throw the ball around.”

The second half began with quick three-and-out for the Eagles’ defense, but it was Eastside’s special teams that made the play that signaled the running clock and sent the backups in.

With the Hornets’ backs against the goal line for the punt, Crumbley bulldozed his way through the line to block it and allow Cameron Griffieth to recover in the endzone for a special teams touchdown.

That score put Eastside ahead 41-0 and proved to be the final action of the night for both teams as the running clock shortened the rest of the night.

The win moved the Eagles to 1-1 on the season as they bounced back from a 39-25 loss to rival Newton in week one.

After the game, Cawthon spoke about the team’s intentional efforts over the week to rebound strongly from the loss.

“We challenged our guys all week and questioned them, ‘How are you going to respond to a tough loss in a rivalry game,’” Cawthon said. “They showed a lot tonight. We knew they were going to, but we questioned them all week. [I am] proud of them.”

That sentiment resonated with players such as Sands and the rest of the defense, who caused numerous turnovers and wreaked havoc on the Hornets offensive line.

“We have been talking about it all week, ‘Come out and hit them, just keep it on their neck all game’” Sands said. “My teammates, they are everything."

Shaw completed 20 of his 24 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns in the win on Thursday. Jordan finished with six catches for 95 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Sands’ two interceptions led the way while Crumbley finished with a sack and one blocked punt.

What’s Next

Next up for the Eagles is a matchup with their other county rival, the Alcovy Tigers.

The two teams will meet at Sharp Stadium on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Last season, the Eagles beat the Tigers 54-9, but Shaw and the rest of the team look to treat it like any other Friday.