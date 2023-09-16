Eastside football heads into region play with a 2-2 record after 42-14 loss to Ola

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles took a trip to Henry County to face the Ola Mustangs. The Eagles didn’t prevail as the Mustangs won the contest 42-14.

Ola pulled away late in the game from the Eagles as their committee of running backs found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter.

An Anquez Cobb fourth quarter touchdown drew Eastside to 28-14. Cobb’s third touchdown of his senior year from 16 yards out.

But at the 5:14 mark as well as the 3:22 mark of the fourth quarter, Ola scored back-to-back touchdowns that Eastside could not overcome.

The Eagles offense found the end zone in the first half with 33 seconds left in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Payton Shaw evaded a few Ola defenders toward the end zone.

He looked to his right and found junior running back Jayden Barr all alone in front of the goal line. Barr collected the pass and walked in for a seven-yard touchdown.

It was Shaw’s first touchdown toss of his sophomore campaign and Barr’s sixth overall touchdown.

That came after the Eagles offense was forced to punt on their first three drives of the first half.

Ola’s quarterback seemed to be a key catalyst for the Mustangs offense as he found the end zone twice in the first half.

At one point in the game, the defense of the Eagles looked to gain momentum with a stop. But it was snatched away as Ola converted on a fake punt and scored later in the drive to eventually put the game away.

Eastside had other opportunities to score, but couldn’t convert.

With 2:15 left in the third quarter, the Eagles’ 43-yard field goal attempt was blocked. Ola scored on the ensuing drive to put them ahead 28-7.

An earlier field goal attempt in the second quarter was blocked as well for Eastside.

The Eagles (2-2,0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) will open up region play as they will go on the road and battle the Flowery Branch Falcons. The matchup will be next Friday Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Last season, Eastside defeated Flowery Branch 34-14 at home on Sept. 22, 2022.



