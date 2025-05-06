Eagles have success at Class AAAA Sectionals, send multiple to state

BOGART, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles shined at the Class AAAA Sectionals this past weekend as multiple athletes secured first place medals amongst many of the classification’s best.

The team sent a sizable team to Sectionals after a quality performance at the Region-8-AAAA meet, which took place at the same exact track as Saturday’s meet at North Oconee High School.

Another similarity between the two meets was the performance of Eastside’s Jonas Davis, who has been on a tear.

Davis left Sectionals with not one, but two first place finishes. Davis secured first place in the boys’ 200-meter(21.50) and the 400-meter(48.24).

Sebastian Gizzi finished in ninth place in the 200-meter with a time of 21.50.

The other first place finish on the boys side came from Kendall Bryant. Bryant scored a 23-3.75 in the boys’ long jump to secure the top placement.

For the Lady Eagles, the lone first place finish came from Kamarra Trisch in the girls’ 400-meter dash. Trisch ran a time of 56.18 to lead the pack.

Another qualifier for the Lady Eagles resided in the girls’ 4x400 relay team, who earned fourth place with a time of 4:08.52.

For yet another year, the Eagles will make the trip to the state championships. Eastside will compete in the Class AAAA Championships Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10 at East Jackson High School.