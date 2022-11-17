Close losses tell Eastside Eagles football's 2022 story

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside’s 2022 season fell short in round one as the team’s theme of close losses carried over from the regular season into the playoffs.

The Eagles finished with a 6-5 record while going 3-3 in Region 8-AAAAA, which gave them a fourth place finish in the region. .

Eastside had a strong start to the season, beginning with a 4-1 record with a tight loss to their county rival Newton early in the year.

The Eagles’ region slate did not fare easy for them as two close losses to Loganville and Clarke Central — both losses by a combined four points — put Eastside behind late in the season.

Despite the close losses, the Eagles still clinched a playoff spot with two weeks left in the season after a 30-14 win over Winder-Barrow.

The close losses for the Eagles did not stop after the regular season, as Eastside’s long trip to Calhoun for round one of the state playoffs left them empty handed after a 23-21 loss to the Yellow Jackets.

Following the 2021 season, which saw former Eastside running back Dallas Johnson break the school’s single season rushing record, the Eagles found themselves well equipped to match the output on the ground with senior Kenai Grier.

Grier carried the load for the Eagles backfield in 2022, while DJ Henderson and Jayden Barr also put forth good seasons in the ground game.

“We have had a luxury here over the years of having really good running backs, and we had one this year with Kenai Grier,” head coach Jay Cawthon said.

One big part of the run game for the Eagles this season was the help from the offensive line, who was filled with first-time starters at the beginning of the season.

Eastside’s defense was led by multiple seniors who made an impact on all levels. Jean Claude Joseph III and D’von Duplessis provided the Eagles with good play from the linebacker position while Barr, E’Sean Arnold, and Jordan Edwards led the defensive backs.

Cawthon credited the seniors for setting the standard, even in practice.

“I think the big thing that the seniors layed out for our young guys is how to practice everyday,” Cawthon said. “We had very few practices that were not productive. One thing about this team is that they loved to work together. Weight room, practice field, it didn’t matter.”

Looking toward the 2023 season, Cawthon wants the next group of players to continue the Eastside standard and to build upon the foundation left by the previous year.

“[I want them] to carry on the tradition of being a blue collar team,” Cawthon said.



