BREAKING: Davidson retires, Young promoted to AD

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside High School notified The Covington News on Tuesday, May 24, of Philip Davidson’s retirement as the school’s assistant principal and athletic director.

Davidson served as athletic director since 2015.

Champ Young, who has previously coached the Eagles soccer team since 2012 and is an EHS alumnus himself, is being promoted to the same two positions beginning the 2022-23 school year. In doing so, Young relinquishes his duties as the head boys soccer coach.

School officials said the search for a new boys soccer coach was now underway.





This is a developing story. Check back later for more details and the complete story will be in our weekend edition.