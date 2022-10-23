Eastside, Social Circle’s Columbus brackets released

COVINGTON, Ga. — After qualifying for the Elite Eight of the state playoffs, Eastside and Social Circle softball will be heading to Columbus this week.

The Lady Eagles’first matchup will be against Harris County on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. and will be played at the main stadium at the South Commons Softball Complex.

Eastside softball supporters are planning a send-off for the team as they will leave the school on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Booster club president Angela Whitmire sent The Covington News the outline of the send off.

“They can come to the school or line the road for our departure between the school and Ingles,” Whitmire said. “We will have a police escort to the interstate. The band will be there, too!”

Whitmire asked that attendees arrive and be lined up by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Lady Redskins will face Heard County on Field No. 1 at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Eastside's bracket is linked here and you can Social Circle's bracket is here.

The Covington News will be there reporting on all the action for both teams. Follow our social media pages to stay up-to-date.

