Eastside, Social Circle girls soccer play in Sweet Sixteen on Monday

COVINGTON, Ga. — Then there were two…playoff soccer teams remaining in the Newton County area.

The Eastside Lady Eagles downed No. 2 seed Calhoun on the road Tuesday, April 12 to move on. Then, a day later, the Social Circle Lady Redskins advanced by edging out No. 4 seed Whitefield Academy 2-1 at home.

Now, the Sweet Sixteen awaits both squads.

EASTSIDE

The Lady Eagles will hit the road again as the No. 3 seed out of Region 8-AAAAA. On Monday, April 17, Eastside will face-off against Cambridge High School, the No. 1 seed out of Region 6-AAAAA.

Cambridge finished the regular season at 11-1-1 overall with a perfect 6-0 region record. The Lady Bears downed Chapel Hill High School 8-0 in their first round matchup.

The match will begin at 6 p.m.

SOCIAL CIRCLE

As the No. 1 seed out of Region 5A-Division I, the Lady Redskins will once again host their next playoff match. Social Circle will play Tallulah Falls, the No. 2 seed out of Region 8A-Division I.

The Lady Indians went 12-3 overall in the regular season along with an 8-2 record in region play. Similar to Social Circle, Tallulah Falls narrowly defeated Trion 3-2 in the first round match.





