Eastside Eagles, Newton Rams and Social Circle Redskins prep for playoff football

After 12 weeks of action packed football, it is now time for the playoffs.

The Eastside Eagles, Newton Rams and Social Circle Redskins will each host the first round of playoff football this upcoming weekend.

Eastside Eagles

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 7-3 record overall while going 5-1 in region play.

Eastside finished as the No. 2 seed in Region 8-AAAAA. Therefore they will be hosting the first round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.

In the opening round, the Eagles will be at Sharp Stadium Friday, Nov. 10 against the Chapel Hill Panthers.

The Panthers ended the regular season with an 8-2 record.

Newton Rams

After suffering consecutive region losses to Parkview and South Gwinnett, the Rams rallied in the final week of the season to defeat Archer. The win over the Tigers secured Newton’s playoff spot.

The Rams went 8-2 overall with a 3-2 record as the No. 2 seed in Region 4-AAAAAAA.

Newton will host the Camden County Wildcats Saturday, Nov. 11 at Sharp Stadium in the first round of the class AAAAAAA state playoffs at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 7-3 record.

Social Circle Redskins

The Redskins finished with a 4-6 record while going 2-1 in 5A-Division I play.

Social Circle finished as the No. 2 seed in their region. Therefore, they will host the first round of the Class A-Division I playoffs.

The Rabun County Wildcats will head into Social Circle Friday, Nov. 10 for the Redskins’ first round matchup.