Eastside Eagles earn the sweep over the Social Circle Redskins at home

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles came away with a sweep in a battle with the Social Circle Redskins on Saturday. In front of their home crowd, the Lady Eagles earned the 51-38 win while the Eastside boy’s team won 62-46.

Trebor Edwards propels Eastside to win in second half

After entering halftime with a 25-17 lead, the Eagles needed more to get separation over the Redskins in the final two quarters.

The solution was Trebor Edwards, who scored 20 points in the second half to lead Eastside to a 16-point victory.

By the time the third quarter began, Edwards became almost automatic from the perimeter.

The senior knocked down six of his seven three pointers in the final two quarters to give the Eagles their spark.

Early on, things were going in Social Circle’s favor.

Halfway through the opening eight minutes, the Eagles were down 12-3 as Social Circle went go on a run with a mix of perimeter shooting and scoring in the paint.

By the end of the quarter, it was Eastside that had the bigger run as it scored 14 unanswered points to take a 15-12 lead.

In the second frame, the Eagles added to their advantage as the missed free throws from the Redskins began to pile on and allow Eastside to gain more separation going into the intermission.

The second half marked the beginning of Edwards scoring barrage that put the Eagles ahead for good in the contest.

Eastside’s win was capped off by back-to-back alley oops from LJ Rivers that erupted the Eagles’ gym.

Edwards' 27 points led the game for the Eagles while Rivers and Josiah Johnson followed with eight points each. For the Redskins, scoring was led by Derrick White with 12 points.

Lady Eagles break away in the second half to secure the win

Though they won 51-38, the game between the Lady Eagles and Lady Redskins was neck-and-neck for the first half.

In the opening minutes, things were going perfectly for head coach Norman Jones and Social Circle.

Multiple Lady Redskins players got involved to give them an early advantage. However, Eastside mounted a run at the end of the opening frame.

The run was finished by an assist from Kaliel Kracht to Aysia Spivey to trim Social Circle’s lead down to 9-8 going into the second quarter.

In the ensuing frame, the roles were reversed as it was the Lady Eagles that got off to the strong start. The momentum they carried over from the end of the first frame.

Eastside began to play a more physical style of defense that caused issues for the Lady Redskins moving the ball down the court and on the inbound passes.

However, a three from Jada Hyman sparked a run for Social Circle that led to them grabbing a 18-17 advantage going into halftime.

Despite strong play from Hyman in the third quarter, the Lady Eagles slowly began to separate.

A three pointer from Jailyn Williams started her seven-point frame that was crucial for Eastside and its ability to grab the lead back.

Going into the final quarter, the Lady Eagles led 38-27 for their largest lead of the game.

Despite a trio of baskets from Social Circle’s Marissa Morrell in the fourth, the Lady Redskins could not come back as they fell on the road to Eastside.

Scoring was led by Social Circle’s Hyman and Eastside’s Williams with 14 and 13 points, respectively.