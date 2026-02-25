Denmark delivers as Eastside takes down Social Circle on the road

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A three-hit performance from Parker Denmark propelled the Eastside Eagles to a 3-2 win over Social Circle on Tuesday.

In what was the first matchup of the year between local rivals, the Eagles orchestrated a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and the eventual win.

Denmark, who batted in the No. 7 spot for head coach Shane Griffin, went a perfect 3-for-3 in the game.

The starters for Tuesday’s matchup were Eastside’s Levi Pickett and Social Circle’s Jake Frachiseur. After a scoreless opening frame, the Eagles struck first off the ‘Skins right-hander.

Following a groundout from Eli Christian to start the inning, Tripp Swords went to the opposite field for a one-out single.

Swords advanced to second on another groundout, but Denmark delivered a base hit into left field.

Jake Blankenship’s throw from the outfield was off the mark, and it allowed Swords to score on an E-7.

Allen Mills followed with a single of his own, but Frachiseur struck out Jayden Bloodworth to close out the frame.

With his first lead of the day, Pickett made quick work of the ‘Skins in the third as he tallied a pair of strikeouts.

Frachiseur bounced back in the ensuing frame as he struck out a pair of batters as well, and his offense rewarded him shortly after.

Ian Miller reached base on an infield single with only one out. Miller went on to steal second base before a Cooper Davis groundout allowed him to score and tie the game.

Zach Smallwood walked in the next at-bat, but Pickett struck out Frachiseur to close out the inning.

Bloodworth took over on the mound for Eastside in the fifth and pitched a scoreless frame. However, the hosting Redskins broke through in the top of the sixth.

After a leadoff lineout from Miller, Davis put himself in scoring position with a double to right field.

In the next at-bat, Smallwood delivered with the go-ahead run on an RBI single up the middle.

Social Circle put another runner on base later in the frame, but Bloodworth pitched around it to keep the game within one run.

After one more half-inning, Bloodworth's ability to limit the damage seemed even more pivotal.

Frachiseur remained on the mound to start the frame, but a leadoff walk from Payton Shaw led to a change.

Head coach Chris Davis turned the ball over to Garrett Brooks, who struckout Christian despite Shaw moving over to second.

Shaw eventually advanced to third on a wild pitch before Brooks walked Swords to put runners on the corners.

Four pitches later, Jerrell Martin tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Amond Sands replaced Swords on first as a pinch runner, and the multi-sport athlete stole second base to put Denmark in prime position to give the Eagles the lead.

Four pitches into the at-bat, Denmark did just that as his line drive to left field scored Sands to put the Eagles in front at 3-2.

When the inning turned over, Bloodworth stayed on the mound in hopes of shutting the door on Social Circle.

After a fly out and a ground out to start the inning, Bloodworth struck out Barrett Bramlett to close out the game with an Eastside win.

For Eastside, Denmark’s 3-for-3 game paved the way to the win. Nolan Corvos, Swords and Mills all came away with hits as well.

Miller’s two hits led the ‘Skins as the team’s other two knocks came from Davis and Smallwood.

Eastside moved to 4-0 with the win as the team will host Stockbridge next on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Social Circle fell to 6-3 with the win, and the team will take Walnut Grove on Tuesday, March 3.