Garrett Erwin is a champion.

The Covington resident took part in Thursday Thunder week at Atlanta Motor Speedway and won the Outlaw Feature race.

Erwin began the race in second place, positioned behind Jacob Bradley. It took just two turns for Erwin to pass Bradley, catapulting himself into first place.

After grabbing hold of a dominant lead for the first half of the race, Erwin staved off competitors in the later laps to hold on for a first-place finish.