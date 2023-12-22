The Covington News Athlete Alumni Check-In : Week 4

The Covington News Athlete Alumni Check-In is a space to highlight former Newton County student athletes while also providing updates on where they are in their respective careers.

Justin Benton, D’Anthony Bell and Michael Mathison are the three athletes featured in this week’s edition.

Justin Benton

Benton was part of Newton’s class of 2022 and was a defensive lineman for the Houston Cougars.

After receiving numerous power five offers during his high school years, Benton chose to continue his football career at the University of Houston.

Following the signing, Benton joined Houston in January of 2023 as a mid-year enrollee.

During his freshman season, Benton played in four games for the Cougars.

Benton’s season-high in tackles came against Cincinnati and Kansas State with two in each game as well as a tackle for a loss against the Wildcats.

On Dec. 8, Benton announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be entering the transfer portal. However, Benton withdrew from the portal on Dec. 21, cementing that he would be returning to Houston in 2024.

D’Anthony Bell

Bell graduated from Alcovy in 2015 and is currently a defensive back for the Cleveland Browns.

After his senior year, Bell signed to play football at Albany State, where he was a red-shirt for a year before transferring to Iowa Central Community College.

After that, Bell played at Butler Community College before finishing his college career at West Florida.

After a strong season at West Florida, Bell became the first Argonaut to make it to the NFL. Along with that distinction, Bell is also the only Alcovy alumni to make it to the NFL.

In his rookie season, Bell accrued 14 tackles.

In Cleveland’s game against the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 17, Bell caught the game-sealing interception from Justin Fields to secure the win for the Browns.

Michael Mathison

Mathison was part of Newton’s 2019 graduating class. Mathison is currently a wide receiver at Western Kentucky University.

Following his senior year, Mathison signed to Akron, where he played three seasons.

As a member of the Zips, Mathison caught 97 passes for 1,034 yards and five touchdowns.

After the 2021 season, Mathison transferred to Western Kentucky.

In his first season with Hilltoppers, Mathison caught 52 passes for 615 yards and three touchdowns.

Mathison served as the primary return man for Western Kentucky in 2022.

In 2023, Mathison battled with a hip injury that sidelined him for the season.

Check back in to future editions of The Covington News for more Athlete Alumni Check-Ins. If you have nominations for future editions, send them to gpitts@covnews.com.