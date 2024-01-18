The Covington News Alumni Check-In: Week 7

The Covington News Athlete Alumni Check-In is a space to highlight former Newton County student athletes while also providing updates on where they are in their respective careers.

Eric Stokes, Tay Gowan and Isaiah Miller are the athletes featured in this week’s edition.

Eric Stokes

Stokes graduated from Eastside in the class of 2017.

Following his senior year, Stokes signed to play college football at the University of Georgia as a defensive back.

Stokes earned All-American and All-SEC honors as a Bulldog during the 2020 season as was on the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.

Stokes was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 29th pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

As a rookie, Stokes was ranked No. 4 as among cornerbacks for the lowest completion percentage allowed when targeted (49.5).

The first career interception for Stokes came against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in October 2021.

Stokes has suffered injuries that have sidelined him for games in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

In the current season, Stokes hit the field against the Broncos, Buccaneers and Panthers.

Stokes’ Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Saturday, Jan. 20.

Tay Gowan

Gowan was part of Newton’s class of 2016.

Following his senior season, Gowan signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Miami (Ohio).

After being redshirted in 2016, Gowan played in three games for Miami in 2017 before transferring to Butler, then to UCF.

While at Butler, Gowan finished with First Team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honors.

At UCF, Gowan was named to the American Athletic Conference second team all-conference.

After opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gowan went on to be selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 223rd pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Gowan was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 season.

In 2022, Gowan signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

On Jan. 8, Gowan signed a reserve/future contract to stay with the Tennessee Titans after signing with them earlier in the year.

Isaiah Miller

Miller graduated from Newton in 2017.

Following a strong senior season for the Rams, Miller signed to play basketball at UNC-Greensboro.

Miller spent four seasons as a member of the Spartans.

Each season saw Miller’s minutes and points per game increase.

As a senior, Miller averaged 19.2 points per game.

In the 2017-2018 season, Miller earned SoCon All-freshman honors.

In his second season, Miller was named SoCon Defensive Player of the Year along with SoCon First Team honors.

Miller earned the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year again in the 2019-2020 season along with being named as the SoCon Player of the Year.

Miller helped UNC-Greensboro reach the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2021.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, Miller signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following a year in Minnesota, Miller had stints with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trailblazers.

Miller is currently playing for the Jazz’s NBA G-League team, the Salt Lake City Stars.

In 2023, Miller is averaging 10.7 points per game for the Stars.

Check back in to future editions of The Covington News for more Athlete Alumni Check-Ins. If you have nominations for future editions, send them to gpitts@covnews.com.