Covington Academy Bulldogs fall in tough road loss to reigning champ Trinity Christian

GRIFFIN, Ga. — In a battle against reigning state champion Trinity Christian(Griffin), the Covington Academy Bulldogs fell 8-46 due in part to a strong performance from the Lions’ offense.

That performance was spearheaded by quarterback Travone Appling, who put his duel-threat skills on full display.

Covington Academy took its chances on chunk plays, but the strong level of play from all levels of the Lions’ defense seemed to halt the efforts of Bulldogs’ quarterback Caleb Price and the team’s receivers.

Along with an incident that led to a few Bulldogs’ players out of action on Friday, first-year head coach Isaiah Ellis noted what he saw from his team in the loss.

"They have to want it," Ellis said. “If they are not going to want it , then it is not going to happen for them. It was a lack of focus from the team. There were a ton of players suspended from the brawl from last week so we were shorthanded. We had to improvise on all positions of the ball.”





Appling gets Trinity Christian started early





The 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback wasted no time putting the Lions ahead on Friday and the team never looked back.

After a string of run plays to open the action, Appling decided to go to the air and he connected with Ashton Patrick, who was wide open for a 38-yard touchdown.

Following a turnover from the Bulldogs offense quick into the ensuing drive, both teams traded punts before Appling went back to work.

Appling made key runs on the ground to set up an eventual one-yard touchdown run from Connor Galyon.

As they did all night, the Lions converted on two-point conversion to make it a 16-0 lead.

Trinity Christian went on to make a big stop on special teams to block the next Bulldogs’ punt and set the offense up with strong field position.

The result — a five-yard rush from Appling for his second score.

Against a dynamic quarterback in Appling, Ellis shared what the game plan was for the defense.

“Just to lock down the outside,” Ellis said. “If you lock down the outside then they went inside. We had one miscommunication where we were in zone [defense] when we were not supposed to be in zone and the safety ended up being on an island with the guy. But he was already going to the other side of the field and that’s how they scored their first touchdown.”

The Lions were set up for another strong drive, but a pair of key defensive plays forced a turnover on downs.

Despite the stop, Trinity Christian’s pressure made it tough for Covington Academy and Price to generate any offense.

The Bulldogs attempted a fake punt, but the pass was broken up to force a turnover on downs.

With another drive in plus-territory, Appling converted again on the ground with a 12-yard rush to extend the lead to 32-0.

After the score from Appling, the Bulldogs managed to breakthrough for their only score of the evening.

On the ensuing kickoff, Braxton Smith picked the ball up and raced past the entire Lions’ special teams unit for a touchdown as the lead was trimmed to 32-8.

Smith’s dash down the sideline proved to be the lone score of the day for the Bulldogs as Trinity Christian continued to mount another lead.

The Bulldogs were set to receive the kickoff to begin the second half, but an errant bounce allowed the Lions to recover and take possession.

One play later, Appling broke through the defensive line for a 28-yard score that signaled the start of the running clock.

A 14-yard rushing touchdown later in the half put the final touches on the win for Trinity Christian as it claimed a 46-8 victory at home.

Although the team fell in a close loss on the road, Ellis spoke about the efforts of the defense and the potential of the unit that is filled with athleticism.

“You can score a lot of points on us, but people realize that they can’t pass on us, they have to run to the outside because we are still a developing team,” Ellis said. “With what we have, we have a lot of athletes that have not played football before but they are developed athletes. We have guys that are running sub 4.4’s consistently, but they don't know the game of football and we are still putting them in the right position and getting them used to contact.”





Final comments and what’s next





Appling finished with four total touchdowns in the win as his combination of speed and accuracy pushed the Lions over the top.

Albeit in a loss, Smith showed his skill set all over the field for the Bulldogs. Although he is still new to the game, Ellis recognized his senior as a playmaker.

“He is a D1 caliber athlete, but there are still some things he is learning about football,” Ellis said. “This is his first time ever playing football. There are still some things he needs to learn. First of all, he is the fastest guy on our team. He knows he can score anytime he touches the ball.”

The loss dropped Covington Academy to 1-4 on the season as the team still holds a 0-1 record in GAPPS Region 2-A.

Now, the Bulldogs will get a week off before they take on county rival Peachtree Academy on Friday, Sept. 26 on the road.



