Covington Academy Bulldogs come up short in region title game

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Academy boys basketball team region title aspirations were stifled in the championship round. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Bulldogs lost to the Hills Academy Knights 59-43 — Covington Academy hosted the Region 2-1A tournament, too.

The Knights came out of the gate firing. At the end of the opening frame, Hills Academy stormed out to a 28-5 lead early on.

But Covington Academy kept battling throughout. By halftime, the Bulldogs cut the deficit to 14 points, trailing 39-25.

In the second half, though, Hills Academy seemed to always be a step ahead of the Bulldogs.

There were many instances where the Knights would come from behind to steal the ball. Additionally, Hills Academy would break Covington Academy’s zone defense and convert a wide open three-pointer.

In fact, by game’s end, the Knights connected on eight shots from beyond the arc.

Overall, it seemed like head coach Trell Grimes’ concern about his team’s “lack of focus” was the Achilles heel of the Bulldogs’ attack last Thursday.

Ultimately, that cost Covington Academy a second straight region championship.

But there were some standout performances by a few individual Bulldogs.

Geno Brown led the team with 17 points, two assists, one steal and four rebounds. Bruce Smith was also a heavy contributor recording six points and six rebounds.

Though the Bulldogs came up short in their region title quest, the goal of a third-straight state title is still in front of them.

Covington Academy (12-7, 7-4) enters the playoffs as a No. 2 seed and will host the first round. CrossPointe Christian Academy from Williamson, Georgia, comes to town on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.



