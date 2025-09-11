County-area teams participate in Brooklyn Dalton Cross Country Dash

MONTICELLO, Ga. – This past Saturday, the Alcovy Tigers and Social Circle Redskins travelled to Jasper County to participate in the Brooklyn Dalton Cross Country Dash. The yearly event is held in honor of Brooklyn Dalton, who passed away during her senior year in 2021 after a bout with cancer.

Featuring 10 different teams and hundreds of runners, both programs saw mixed results.

The highlight of the day came in the boys' meet, with Alcovy freshman prodigy Trent Hampton (17:47) winning first overall.

Brothers Gable Hargrove (18:46) and Cohen Hargrove (18:54) of Social Circle finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Other top-50 finishers from Alcovy included Kortize Foust (27th; 20:39), Mekhi Hamlin (36th; 21:14) and Delon Wilson (49th; 21:41). Social Circle’s top-50 finishers included Ruel Crutchfield (29th; 20:45), Simeon Gibbs (32nd; 20:59) and Quenton Ervin (46th; 21:32).

As a team, Social Circle finished in fourth, while Alcovy finished seventh.

On the girls side, the results were not as successful.

Alcovy sophomore Adalin Kidder (28:27) was the highest county-area finisher at 37th place. Three other Lady Tigers earned top-50 spots, including Eryka Higgs (45th; 30:07), Jessica Morris (48th; 31:18) and Zoe Wesley (50th; 32:34).

For the Lady Redskins, Lenzi Gaither (29:10) was the top finisher at 41st place. Emma Lantrip (30:57) was the next highest finisher at 47th place.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Redskins ultimately finished the meet in eighth and ninth place, respectively.

Alcovy will compete again at the Paulding County Championships on Sept. 20, while Social Circle is back in action at the Walton County XC Championships this Saturday, Sept. 13.