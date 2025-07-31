County-area softball players claim fastpitch national championship

WESTFIELD, Ind. – While softball season in Newton County is still a few weeks away, some of Newton County’s best are adding more hardware to their trophy cases.

On Sunday, four of Newton County’s best won the Alliance Nationals Tier III National Championship for Athletics Gold Tamborra/Freeman 18U. The team is a fastpitch travel team that features some of the best prep softball players in the country.

Current Eastside players who are on the team are Eva Davis and Donee Morain. Joining the pair are two 2025 graduates: Eastside alum Anslee Saunchegraw and Social Circle alum Savannah Frachiseur.

Both Morain and Saunchegraw were named to the all-tournament team.

Davis is the reigning 2024-25 All-Cov News MVP and serves as a pitcher and outfielder for the Lady Eagles. Last season, she held an undefeated record at 13-0 on the mound with four shoutouts. At the plate she batted .426 and finished second for the team with 46 hits.

Morain is the defending 2024-25 All Cov News Slugger of the Year, hitting an astounding .505 at the plate. She also accounted for 51 hits, 31 RBIs and seven home runs. She is currently committed to Georgia Tech.

Saunchegraw earned first-team All-Region honors and a first-team All-Cov News selection for her efforts in the 2024-25 season. She is now playing collegiate softball at Piedmont University.

Frachiseur was named as a first-team All Region catcher, while also earning a 2024-25 All-Cov News first-team nod. She, too, will be staying in-state, as she signed with Kennesaw State for her collegiate destination.