County-area basketball players earn All-Region honors for 2024-25 season

Individuals from each county-area team ended the regular season with All-Region honors for their 2024-25 seasons.
Alcovy Tigers, Region 8-AAAAA
For the girls team, senior Janae Hutcherson led the honors as she was named as the Region 8-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year as well as a spot on the First Team.
Fellow senior Shamariah Gibbs was named to the First Team All-Region.
Abigail Pollett, Addison Way, Minah Little and Simaria Wilburn were named as All-Region Honorable Mentions.
On the boys team, seniors Nick Durham and Jaqari Smith were named to the First Team All-Region.
Eastside Eagles, Region 8-AAAA
Eastside’s honors were led by head coach Dorrian Randolph, who was named as the Coach of the Year for Region 8-AAAA.
Josiah Johnson and Christian Gatewood were named to the First Team All-Region.
Marion Eubanks, Damian Davey and Iverson Freeman received All-Region Honorable Mention.
Lady Eagles’ Morgan Sandema was named as a First Team All-Region player.
Ari Carter was named as an All-Region Honorable Mention.
Newton Rams, Region 4-AAAAAA
For the Rams, the honors were led by senior Ted Neal, who was named to the First Team All-Region.
Marcus Smith and Jordan Green received Second Team All-Region honors while Smith also was named to the region’s All-Defensive team.
Bryce Jackson and Zach Harden were named as All-Region Honorable Mentions.
For the Lady Rams, sophomores London Smith and Mya Perry were named to the First Team All-Region.
Skylar Levell was named to the region’s All-Defensive team.
Zoey Jackson and Alissa Sandifer were named as All-Region Honorable Mentions.
Social Circle, Region 4A-Divison I
For Social Circle’s boys team, honors were led by senior Derrick White, who was named to the First Team All-Region.
Ean Mulkey was named to the region’s All-Defensive team.
Jameccus Hardge and Le’Son Nelson were listed as All-Region Honorable Mentions.
On the Lady Redskins’ side, Jada Hyman was named to the First Team All-Region as well as a spot on the region’s All-Defensive team.
Brielle Price was named to the Second Team All-Region.
Morissa Morrell was listed as an All-Region Honorable Mention.