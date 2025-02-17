County-area basketball players earn All-Region honors for 2024-25 season

Individuals from each county-area team ended the regular season with All-Region honors for their 2024-25 seasons.

Alcovy Tigers, Region 8-AAAAA

For the girls team, senior Janae Hutcherson led the honors as she was named as the Region 8-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year as well as a spot on the First Team.

Fellow senior Shamariah Gibbs was named to the First Team All-Region.

Abigail Pollett, Addison Way, Minah Little and Simaria Wilburn were named as All-Region Honorable Mentions.

On the boys team, seniors Nick Durham and Jaqari Smith were named to the First Team All-Region.

Eastside Eagles, Region 8-AAAA

Eastside’s honors were led by head coach Dorrian Randolph, who was named as the Coach of the Year for Region 8-AAAA.

Josiah Johnson and Christian Gatewood were named to the First Team All-Region.

Marion Eubanks, Damian Davey and Iverson Freeman received All-Region Honorable Mention.

Lady Eagles’ Morgan Sandema was named as a First Team All-Region player.

Ari Carter was named as an All-Region Honorable Mention.

Newton Rams, Region 4-AAAAAA

For the Rams, the honors were led by senior Ted Neal, who was named to the First Team All-Region.

Marcus Smith and Jordan Green received Second Team All-Region honors while Smith also was named to the region’s All-Defensive team.

Bryce Jackson and Zach Harden were named as All-Region Honorable Mentions.

For the Lady Rams, sophomores London Smith and Mya Perry were named to the First Team All-Region.

Skylar Levell was named to the region’s All-Defensive team.

Zoey Jackson and Alissa Sandifer were named as All-Region Honorable Mentions.

Social Circle, Region 4A-Divison I

For Social Circle’s boys team, honors were led by senior Derrick White, who was named to the First Team All-Region.

Ean Mulkey was named to the region’s All-Defensive team.

Jameccus Hardge and Le’Son Nelson were listed as All-Region Honorable Mentions.

On the Lady Redskins’ side, Jada Hyman was named to the First Team All-Region as well as a spot on the region’s All-Defensive team.

Brielle Price was named to the Second Team All-Region.

Morissa Morrell was listed as an All-Region Honorable Mention.