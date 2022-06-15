COLLEGE T&F: Bulldogs finish fifth powered by two silvers at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Georgia took fifth thanks in large part to a pair of silver medals as the men’s portion of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, wrapped up Friday.

Sixth-year senior Darius Carbin made his last showing at Nationals his best showing as he battled for a runner-up finish in the high jump following a duo of early misses. Minutes later, junior Matthew Boling followed up his sixth-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a silver medal of his own in the 200m.

The Bulldogs got six more points when junior Elija Godwin responded to not making the 400m final in 2021 with a bronze medal in the event in 2022. The Covington native topped his own previous school record 44.61 set at last year’s Southeastern Conference Championships with a time of 44.50 on Friday night.

Georgia scored in all four of its scoring opportunities on the meet’s third day. Boling’s finish in the 200m and Godwin’s finish in the 400m were the best in school history while Carbin’s showing in the high jump was the best for the Bulldogs since 1987.

Teamed with two scorers earlier in the week, the Bulldog men finished with 32 points to take fifth while Florida (44), Tennessee (34), Texas (33) and Florida State (33) made up the top three. This marks the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive top-five performance, including claiming the 2018 national championship. Georgia has now scored at least 25 points at the last four national outdoor meets.

Junior Kyle Garland finished with three personal records to score 8,333 points for third (eight points) in the decathlon on Thursday. On Wednesday, senior Ahmed Magour scored a point for the Bulldog men in the javelin after launching his opening attempt 73.14 meters/239 feet, 11 inches to take eighth and earn another expected First Team All-America certificate.



