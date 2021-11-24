COLLEGE TENNIS: Oxford women’s tennis team wins NJCAA title

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Emory-Oxford women’s tennis claimed their sixth consecutive national title Oct. 31 at the NJCAA Division III tournament. The achievement marked the Eagles’ seventh national title win in program history.

There was a total of seven teams competing in the tournament. The Eagles finished with 33 points — 14 points better than runner-up, Suffolk County. Illinois Valley finished in third place with 17 points.

On the first day of the tournament, the Eagles secured top seeds in all flights and had a first-round bye. The Eagles won all of their matches in straight sets, advancing to the final round on the second day.

On the final day of action, the Eagles secured the championship.

Freshman Irene Wang claimed first singles, beating Suffolk County’s Lauren Schiraldi 6-2, 6-0, respectively. On court No. 3, sophomore Lara Crosby defeated Illinois Valley’s Olivia Woods 6-1, 6-0, respectively. Freshman Lily McCain claimed a victory on court No. 4, beating North Hampton’s Morgan Putvinski 6-0, 6-1, respectively. Sophomore Joanna Wu won on court No. 5, defeating Camden County’s Analise Ramos, 6-0, 6-0, respectively. Freshman Mayuri Charan defeated Claire Ferrari from Illinois Valley on court No. 6, 6-1, 6-0, respectively.

In doubles play, the Eagles only secured one victory on court three with McCain and classmate Allie Lucky defeating Mohawk Valley’s Julia Cucci and Elina Brutsky 6-1, 6-0.

“It feels great to have the chance to compete for a national title again this year after not having a season last year,” head coach Pernilla Hardin said, who was officially inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame on Oct. 30 during a ceremony held at nationals. “Our girls worked hard from the moment they stepped on campus in August and they got better every week. I am very proud of them for how well they competed [from Oct. 30-31].”

This is the Eagles’ sixth straight national title, dating back to 2015 when Hardin won her first title with the women’s tennis team. Hardin was also named Coach of the Tournament for the third consecutive year.



