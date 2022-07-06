COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Johnson, Richt among FBS coaches on 2023 Hall of Fame ballot

ATLANTA — Among the nine coaches included on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot are former Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech head coach, Paul Johnson, and former University of Georgia head coach Mark Richt.

Johnson’s 22-year career encompassed his time at Georgia Southern (1997-2001), U.S. Naval Academy (2002-2007) and Georgia Tech (2008-2018).

This is Johnson’s first year of eligibility now that he is three full seasons removed from his retirement.

During his time on the sidelines, Johnson compiled a 189-99 record.

At Georgia Tech, he led the Yellow Jackets to nine bowl appearances, three ACC championship game berths (2009, 2012 and 2014) and earned ACC Coach of the Year honors three times (2008, 2009 and 2014).

In 2008, Johnson was selected as National Coach of the Year by CBS Sportsline.

When at Navy, the Midshipmen enjoyed five straight Commander-in-Chief victories over their rival in Army while advancing to the postseason five straight years, too.

Johnson received the 2004 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year while at Navy.

Before the Navy and Georgia Tech era of his coaching tenure, Johnson was roaming the sidelines in Statesboro at Georgia Southern.

While there, the Eagles captured back-to-back NCAA Division I-AA National Championships in 1999 and 2000.

They also claimed five straight Southern Conference Titles.

Johnson announced his retirement in November 2018.

Meanwhile, Richt’s resume earned him a spot on the 2023 ballot, too.

Richt’s head coaching tenure spanned 18 years, including 15 seasons at UGA as well as three years with Miami.

In total, Richt finished with a 171-64 record overall.

At UGA, the Bulldogs won two SEC Championships (2002 and 2005) and appeared in the championship match five total times.

UGA also had 15 straight bowl appearances on Richt’s watch.

In 2002 and 2005, Richt received SEC Coach of the Year honors.

After he was dismissed as UGA’s head coach in 2015, Richt was hired to be head coach of his alma mater, Miami.

Richt played at Miami from 1979-82.

The Hurricanes went to a bowl game in each of Richt’s three seasons and had an ACC Championship game appearance in 2017.

Richt stepped down in December 2018.

The official announcement of the 2023 College Footall Hall of Fame class will be made early next year with the official induction ceremony taking place at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.



