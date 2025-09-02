Chris Davis earns 400th career coaching victory

The Social Circle softball team got off to a hot start this fall and currently sports an 8-2 record heading into September.

Half of the Redskins' wins have come as shutouts, one of which is special to head coach Chris Davis.

On Aug. 20, Social Circle hosted Lake Oconee Academy, defeating the Titans 8-0. The victory marked Davis’ 400th career win.

“Honestly, the only two people that knew about it going in were me and my wife, and that’s only because I had to send stats to the Georgia Dugout Club last season,” Davis said.

The Redskins’ manager has helped the program to four consecutive 20-win seasons, which is shooting for a fifth this fall.

Davis acknowledged that Social Circle’s environment has played a big role in helping him to succeed.

“I enjoy coming back to school every year and having something to do. I’m a coach, and that’s what I enjoy,” Davis said. “I’ve been with great players and coaches the entire time, and that’s what keeps you around. Longevity comes from good support systems, and we have that here from the administration to the parents to the players and coaches.”

Since securing his 400th, Davis has seen the team win three of its next four, all of which came against opponents from bigger classifications.

Most recently, the Redskins went on the road and defeated Class 5A’s Jones County in a 12-8 shootout last Wednesday.

“Last night was a roller coaster of a game from start to finish,” Davis said. “We got to see a little bit of everything from both sides. We were up seven or eight runs heading into the bottom of the seventh. You can never score enough runs.”

Social Circle has outscored opponents 71-35 through its first 10 games, and Davis hopes they can keep the momentum going.

“With the power ranking system, every game is important, and beating bigger teams really gives the girls confidence,” Davis said. “We’re a young team that has to mix and match in the field sometimes, but the girls have developed well. We moved Kyla [Head] to shortstop, and she’s become a coach on the field. She’s become a vocal leader and helps the young girls beside her.