Zariah Strozier pens NLI to SC State soccer ahead of senior season

Alcovy’s top goal scorer has found her new home.

On Thursday, Dec. 18, Lady Tigers senior Zariah Strozier signed her national letter of intent to continue her soccer career at South Carolina State University.

Strozier signed in the Alcovy media center in front of friends, family, coaches and teammates. Moments after, the senior shared her thoughts on making it official.

“I feel very grateful,” Strozier said. “I am so thankful for all of the support I had today. Everybody came — my family, friends — I am so thankful they all came.”

Strozier earned numerous Division II offers throughout her high school career, but she noted how she always had her sights set on playing Division I soccer.

When the moment finally came true when South Carolina State called, Strozier remembered the moment as “unreal.”

“We had the zoom camera on and I was just trying to calm down,” Strozier said. “It was just crazy. I knew it was going to happen, but saying it is just crazy."

During her Alcovy career, Strozier has scored 76 goals and totaled over 30 assists.

Strozier’s breakout started as a freshman.

In year No. 1, Strozier scored 16 goals, was named to the First Team All-Region and earned All-Cov News Newcomer of the Year.

As a sophomore, Strozier was named to the Region 8-AAAAAA First Team as well as the All-Cov News First Team

Strozier’s junior year ended with Region 8-AAAAA Second Team honors as well as a spot on the All-Cov News First Team once again.

Through her career as a Lady Tiger and in club soccer, Strozier considered herself more than prepared for the challenge of collegiate soccer.

“They have prepared me a lot,” Storzeir said. “My high school team got me ready, especially playing higher ranked girls that are playing at Georgia and Alabama. They helped me realize there is a bigger world outside of Covington, Ga.I am ready for it.”

As for why she chose to join the Bulldogs soccer program — it all came down to the field of the program and how they can develop her.

“Coach Richardson, he offered me a safe place. He gave me the ideal soccer path I am looking for,” Stoprizer said. “It’s rebuilding, and that’s all I know.”

With a December signing, all that is left for Strozier is her final season on the pitch for Alcovy, and the senior has a few goals in mind.

“In my final season I fully expect to get my 100th goal. That is no doubt, that has to happen,” Strozier said. “Conitnue to lead my team, help them grow and let them help me grow as a player.”