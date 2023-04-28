Tioni Parker leads way for Tigers at Region 3-AAAAAA track and field meet

MORROW, Ga. — Alcovy’s track and field team sent numerous players to compete at the Region 3-AAAAAA meet last week. The meet was held April 25-26 at Morrow High School.

Tioni Parker stole the show for the Lady Tigers with two, top place finishes. Parker’s 104-8 mark in the discus throw earned her first place followed by Parker recording a 36-2.5 to, again, take home the top trophy.

Parker wasn’t the only Tiger competitor to qualify for the Class AAAAAA meet, though.

Alcovy girls’ 4x100-meter relay team finished second with a 50.07 final time. Then, the group’s 4x400-meter relay placed fourth by recording a 4:23.29 finish.

Destini Lewis was the only other individual participant to advance. Lewis’ 34-3 finish in the triple jump landed her in fourth place.

None of the boys track members placed in the top four to move on to the state meet.

The Class AAAAAA sectionals will be on May 6, 2023 at Apalachee High School in Winder.