Taylor Jackson named next Alcovy boys basketball coach

COVINGTON, Ga. — Alcovy High School found its next head boys basketball coach less than 20 miles away at Social Circle High School.

Principal Dr. Kristopher Williams informed The Covington News that the school has hired former Redskins head coach Taylor Jackson to take the reins. The hire became official at Tuesday night's Newton County Schools Board of Education meeting.





Jackson announced his move from Social Circle via his personal Twitter on May 31.

Some personal news. And too many to thank. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p776OjBjqg — Taylor Jackson (@SCCoachJack) May 31, 2023

Jackson will transition to Alcovy following his five-year stint with the Redskins, during which he led the program to unprecedented heights.

Under Jackson’s direction, Social Circle went 102-38 overall with a 49-10 mark against region competition and qualified for the state playoffs in all five seasons.

Social Circle’s 2021-22 campaign, in particular, was significant in a lot of ways. First, the Redskins captured their first-ever region title and finished the regular season with an unblemished record. In the postseason, Social Circle advanced to the Final Four of the Class A-Public state tournament before losing — albeit with controversy — to Drew Charter.

In addition to the Final Four run, which was the first for the program, the Redskins made it to the first round twice and had another appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.

Social Circle won another region crown this past season, which marks the program’s first-ever back-to-back region championship. They also finished region runners up twice. Jackson leaves Social Circle, too, as back-to-back region coach of the year.

Jackson isn’t a stranger to the Newton County School System. Prior to going to Social Circle, Jackson served as an assistant coach for former Newton head coach Rick Rasmussen.

Alcovy’s hire follows over a month-long search after former head coach Mack Hardwick announced his resignation on April 19. Hardwick had served in the post for eight years prior to stepping down.

Despite resigning, Hardwick did relay to The Covington News that he plans to stay on as a teacher at Alcovy High.

Jackson will take over a Tiger roster that is expected to return 82 percent of their players from the 2022-23 season. The Tigers finished at 9-17 overall with a 4-8 record in Region 3-AAAAAA.

On the other side of the equation, Social Circle is now in its search to replace Jackson. On May 25, via Social Circle athletic department’s Twitter, that search became public.

Social Circle athletic director Craig Hargrove could not be reached for comment at the time this story was published.

This story will be updated later with a statement from Alcovy High and quotes from Taylor Jackson.