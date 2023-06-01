SUMMERTIME FUN: Alcovy’s cheer squad hosts over 40 kids in summer youth camp

COVINGTON, Ga. — Alcovy High School’s cheerleading group called “The HEAT Squad”, hosted its annual summer youth camp. Approximately 40 kids registered and participated in the 2023 camp held from May 25-26 at Alcovy.

The two days ran from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Head coach Kymberli Durden along with other assistants and close to 50 high school cheerleaders volunteered to assist with the camp.

Throughout the activities, Tiger cheerleaders helped teach all of the 5-13 year old children different cheerleading techniques. By camp’s end, each camper learned Alcovy’s foundational cheer called “Jam and Do It,” a chant and a sideline dance.

Campers displayed what they learned on the final day with a performance held for their parents on May 26 at Noon.

Each kid received a camp T-Shirt to help them remember the occasion, too.